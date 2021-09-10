India great Kapil Dev on Friday welcomed MS Dhoni's appointment as the mentor of the national team for the T20 World Cup, saying it seems a special case since he has come back to the set-up only one year after retirement. Speaking at an event, Kapil said there should be a gap of at least three to four years for a retired cricketer to come back to the national set-up. "It is a good decision. I have always been of the opinion that once a cricketer retires he should come back to the set up only after three or four years but this seems like a special case with the World Cup around the corner. Ravi (Shastri) is also down with COVID so it looks a special case," Kapil said.

BCCI on Wednesday made a surprise announcement on Dhoni's role when the squad for the T20 World Cup was named.