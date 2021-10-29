With India set to face New Zealand in a crucial Super 12 fixture on Sunday, Hardik Pandya was seen bowling in the nets during a training session. The T20 World Cup's official social media handles posted some snippets from Hardik's bowling practice and the all-rounder looks ready for the upcoming match. Lately, questions have been raised about the 28-year-old's place in the playing XI due to him not being able to bowl in recent months. Due to their defeat to Pakistan on Sunday, India find themselves in a must-win situation and missed Hardik's bowling abilities in the 10-wicket defeat.

Hardik last bowled for India in the Sri Lanka series in July and didn't bowl a single delivery in IPL 2021's UAE leg. He also injured his shoulder against Pakistan while batting and didn't take the field after his side's innings.

The video was well-received with fans and it has been captioned as, "Look who's been bowling in the nets for @IndianCricketTeam".

Here is the video:

Against Pakistan, Pandya played a knock of 11 runs off eight deliveries as India posted 151 for seven in 20 overs.

Chasing a target of 152 runs, Pakistan reached 152 for no loss in 17.5 overs with openers Mohammad Rizwan and Babar Azam smashing unbeaten half-centuries.

Promoted

Rizwan smashed 79 off 55 deliveries and Azam hammered 68 in 52 balls.

None of the Indian bowlers could find a way past the opening pair with the likes of Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Mohammed Shami and Varun Chakaravarthy conceding 25, 43 and 33 runs respectively.