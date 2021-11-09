Helping India seal a comfortable win against Namibia in their Super 12 match at the T20 World Cup on Monday, Rohit Sharma became the third batter in men's T20Is to score 3,000 runs on Monday. The swashbuckling opener smashed 56 runs in his side's last T20 World Cup fixture as India grabbed a consolation win. The 'Men in Blue' failed to qualify for the semi-finals and finished behind Pakistan and New Zealand in Group 2. The India opener joined Virat Kohli and Martin Guptill in the 3,000 club. The New Zealander had also achieved the feat during the ongoing tournament.

Kohli is currently at the top of the pack with 3,227 runs in 94 T20Is. The 33-year-old is stepping down from his India's T20I captaincy but will remain as skipper in other formats.

New Zealand star Guptill has scored 3,115 runs in 107 T20Is.

Rohit entered the list in his 116th appearance and has 3,038 T20I runs to his name.

Chasing a target of 133 runs, India cruised to 136 for one in 15.2 overs. Openers KL Rahul and Rohit were in good form, playing knocks of 54 and 56, respectively. Rahul remained unbeaten and wrapped up the win with Suryakumar Yadav (25 not out).

Rohit was dismissed by Jan Frylinck.

Earlier, Namibia posted 132 for eight in 20 overs. David Wiese top-scored for the side with a knock of 26 off 25 balls. For India, Ravindra Jadeja and Ravichandran Ashwin were in excellent form, taking three wickets each.

With India exiting from the tournament, England, Pakistan, New Zealand and Australia are the four teams that progressed to the semi-finals.