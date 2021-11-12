New Zealand batsman Devon Conway was on Thursday ruled out of the T20 World Cup final after breaking his right hand when he punched his bat on his dismissal in the semi-final win over England. As well as sitting out Sunday's title match against Australia in Dubai, Conway will also miss the forthcoming tour of India. Conway had made 46 when he was out stumped by Jos Buttler off Liam Livingstone before his team secured a five-wicket win in Wednesday's semi-final.

"He's absolutely gutted to be ruled out like this at this time," Coach Gary Stead said.

"Devon is hugely passionate about playing for the BLACKCAPS and no one is more disappointed at the moment than he is - so we're really trying to rally around him.

"It looked a pretty innocuous reactionary incident on the field, but the blow obviously caught the bat between the glove padding and while it's not the smartest thing he's done there's certainly an element of bad luck in the injury.

"Devon is a great team-man and a very popular member of the side so we're all feeling for him. He's determined to support the team in anyway he can for the remainder of the tour before he returns home to recover," said the New Zealand coach.

"Due to the timelines we won't be bringing in a replacement player for this World Cup or next week's T20 series against India, but are working through our options for the Test series later this month."