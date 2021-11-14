T20 World Cup Final: Don't Want To See Match Being Influenced By Toss, Says Michael Hussey
T20 World Cup Final, NZ vs AUS: Ahead of the upcoming summit clash, Michael Hussey revealed that the toss could have an important impact on the New Zealand vs Australia match.
Former Australia all-rounder Michael Hussey feels that the team from Down Under has been good at building momentum and has gotten better with each game. Australia and New Zealand will square off in the finals of the T20 World Cup on Sunday at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium. "I think this Aussie team has been good in building momentum and has got gradually better with each game. There were a few question marks over this Aussie team at the start of the tournament, but it's just got better and better and gained more confidence as they've gone along," Cricket.com.au quoted Hussey as saying.
Hussey further said the toss will be playing a crucial role in the final match of the T20 World Cup on Sunday.
"I think New Zealand have been superb, and fantastic in all three formats of the game in the last few years so what a triumph it would be for them if they could cap it off," said Hussey.
"I hate to say it, and I don't like to see any result being influenced by the coin toss, but I think the toss will be crucial," he added.
Australia and New Zealand have never won the T20 World Cup, and the tournament is guaranteed to have a new winner this time around.