India are set to begin their T20 World Cup campaign against arch-rivals Pakistan in Dubai on October 24. Ahead of the mega clash, former India pacer Ajit Agarkar, speaking at Star Sports' 'Class of 2007' show, said that going by current form of both teams, Pakistan are unlikely to pose a threat to India at the showpiece event. "The stakes are always high when India and Pakistan play together but going by Team India's current form and taking the stats into consideration, I don't think Pakistan will pose that much of a challenge," Agarkar said.

The 43-year-old pacer further added that the Virat Kohli-led side should not make the mistake of taking Pakistan lightly in the shortest format of the game.

"Having said that, I don't think we should take our neighbours lightly because cricket is a funny game, and things can change at any moment, especially in the T20 format," Agarkar added.

Promoted

Agarkar recalled the 2007 campaign in South Africa where Team India defeated Pakistan in a thrilling final to win the inaugural edition of the T20 World Cup.

"The entire tournament (2007 T20 World Cup) was a dream tour for us. We never thought a bunch of youngsters could achieve such a feat, that too against Pakistan. I think the India-Pakistan rivalry always brings a tidal wave of emotions and is one the most anticipated clash in the World Cup," he concluded.