T20 World Cup 2021 Warm-Up: Pakistan vs South Africa Live Updates
Pakistan and South Africa face off in their last warm-up match ahead of the 2021 ICC T20 World Cup, in Abu Dhabi on Wednesday.
Pakistan and South Africa face off in their last warm-up match ahead of the 2021 ICC T20 World Cup, in Abu Dhabi on Wednesday. Babar Azam-led Pakistan defeated the West Indies by seven wickets in their first warm-up match on Monday and will look to notch another warm-up win ahead of their tournament opener against bitter rivals India in Dubai on October 24. South Africa, on the other hand, comfortably defeated Afghanistan by 41 runs in their previous warm-up clash on Monday. Pakistan will be looking to win their second T20 World Cup title next month while South Africa will eye their maiden triumph.
Match 15, ICC World Twenty20 Warm-up Matches, 2021, Oct 20, 2021
Play In Progress
PAK
42/2 (7.1)
SA
Sheikh Zayed Stadium Nursery 2, Abu Dhabi
South Africa won the toss and elected to field
CRR: 5.86
% chance to win
SA 54%
PAK 46%
Batsman
Fakhar Zaman
2 (5)
Mohammad Hafeez
4* (7)
Bowler
Lungi Ngidi
10/0 (2)
Anrich Nortje
4/1 (1.1)
PAK vs SA Live Updates
1 run.
That one zipped through! Good-length ball, outside off, takes Hafeez by surprise as he watches it sail through to the keeper.
On a driving length, outside off. Hafeez strokes it through covers for a couple.
Full and straight, thumped down the ground for a single.
Length again and Hafeez pushes it towards the cover region. Pakistan are 36/2 at the end of the Powerplay!
Right on the money from Anrich Nortje. Length ball, on off and jagging back in. Mohammad Hafeez stays solid in defense.
Mohammad Hafeez walks out to bat.
OUT! CAUGHT! Excellent bowling from Anrich Nortje and Mohammad Rizwan was looking a bit too edgy. Trying to up the ante, Rizwan dances down the track to a bowler who bowls around 150 clicks. Rizwan gets beaten for pace and ends up chipping the ball towards extra cover. Keshav Maharaj is there and pouches it safely. Both the openers are now back in the hut for Pakistan.
FOUR! Around middle and leg, Rizwan looks to heave it on the leg side but the ball stays a bit low. Rizwan gets an inside edge and the ball races away into the fine leg fence.
Ooh, that looked like a nasty blow on the ribs. Good-length ball, angled in at middle. Mohammad Rizwan looks to swipe across but is through the shot early and the ball crashes into his mid-section. Hope he is fine.