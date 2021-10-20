Pakistan and South Africa face off in their last warm-up match ahead of the 2021 ICC T20 World Cup, in Abu Dhabi on Wednesday. Babar Azam-led Pakistan defeated the West Indies by seven wickets in their first warm-up match on Monday and will look to notch another warm-up win ahead of their tournament opener against bitter rivals India in Dubai on October 24. South Africa, on the other hand, comfortably defeated Afghanistan by 41 runs in their previous warm-up clash on Monday. Pakistan will be looking to win their second T20 World Cup title next month while South Africa will eye their maiden triumph.