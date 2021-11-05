India will look to notch another big win in order to keep alive their semifinal hopes when they take on Scotland in a Super 12 clash of the 2021 T20 World Cup in Dubai on Friday. Having beaten Afghanistan by 66 runs on Wednesday, India will be keen to secure an easy victory against the Scots. After losing to arch-rivals Pakistan in their opener and then to New Zealand in their next game, Virat Kohli-led India cannot afford any more slip-up in this tournament.

India must win their remaining two games while maintaining high run rates and hope for New Zealand to slip up against Namibia or Afghanistan in order to harbour hopes of a semifinal berth.

Against Scotland, India are likely to retain the same line-up that thrashed Afghanistan by 66 runs in Abu Dhabi.

Rohit Sharma returned to open on Wednesday after being relegated to the No. 3 role against New Zealand.

Rohit and KL Rahul went on to post 140 for the opening wicket and they will be eager to build on that momentum on Friday.

Ravichandran Ashwin made his first appearance for India in a limited-over international match and picked two wickets against Afghanistan.

He, too, could be key in keeping a check on Scotland's run-rate during the game. The Kyle Coetzer-led side had made it to the Super 12 stage finishing top of a group that included Bangladesh but is winless in this round.

India's net run-rate (NRR) is currently +0.073, which is some way behind Afghanistan's +1.481 and New Zealand's +0.816.

Needing New Zealand to lose one of their games for India to have hopes of semifinal qualification, the Kohli-led can control one thing though: their NRR.

That is why India will need to win big to make sure they make the most of any lifeline they may potentially get in the event of New Zealand losing a game.