Legendary Australian leg-spinner Shane Warne said that he considered India and England as the favourites for the title in the ongoing ICC Men's T20 World Cup 2021 being staged in the UAE and Oman. Warne, however, listed more teams who could pose a threat to the above-mentioned two teams. According to him, Kane Williamson-led New Zealand were also a team to watch out for as they always performed well in ICC events. He also mentioned that the Australian team, who were being underestimated, could surprise many with a lot of match winners in their squad.

"I think Eng & India have to go in as fav's for the T/20 WC. NZ always perform well in @ICC events too. But I have a feeling the Aussies are being underestimated as they have a lot of match winners in their squad. Then you have Pakistan & the Wi. Excited to see who will win," Warne wrote on Twitter.

Warne's comments come at the back of India comfortably edging out England and Australia in their two warm-up games.

India will kick-start their campaign on October 24 against arch-rivals Pakistan.

The result of that match could go a long way in determining the future of the two teams in Group 2 of the Super 12 stages and hence both teams will be keen to start off the tournament with a win.