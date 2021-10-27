England will face Bangladesh in their second match of the T20 World Cup 2021 on Wednesday in Abu Dhabi. England are coming in this game after a 6-wicket win against the defending champions West Indies. The Eoin Morgan-led side had bundled out West Indies for a total of 55 in their first game of the tournament with a superb bowling show by spinner Adil Rashid who returned with the figures of 4/2. Bangladesh on the other hand, lost their first match vs Sri Lanka by 5 wickets. The Mahmudullah-led side will look to bounce back when they take on the 2010 champions in their second game of the tournament.

Where will the England vs Bangladesh T20 World Cup 2021 match be played?

The England vs Bangladesh T20 World Cup 2021 match will be played at the Sheikh Zayed Stadium in Sharjah.

When will the England vs Bangladesh T20 World Cup 2021 match be played?

The England vs Bangladesh T20 World Cup 2021 match will be played on Wednesday, October 27.

What time will the England vs Bangladesh T20 World Cup 2021 match begin?

The England vs Bangladesh T20 World Cup 2021 match will start at 3:30 PM IST.

Which TV channels will broadcast the England vs Bangladesh T20 World Cup 2021 match?

The England vs Bangladesh T20 World Cup 2021 match will be broadcast live on Star Sports Network.

Where to watch live streaming of the England vs Bangladesh T20 World Cup 2021 match?

The live streaming of the England vs Bangladesh T20 World Cup 2021 match will be available on Hotstar. You can also follow live updates on sports.ndtv.com.

