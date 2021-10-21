Bangladesh finally registered a win in their last match versus co-hosts Oman by 26 runs to get their campaign running. The Mahmudullah-led side endured a disastrous start as they lost both their warm-up matches, against Sri Lanka and Ireland, and then failed to go past Scotland in their opening group stage match of the competition. However, some inspired performances from the likes of all-rounder Shakib Al Hasan and batter Mohammad Naim helped the Asian side get back to winning ways. PNG, on the other hand, lost both warm-up games as well as the two group stage matches and will be aiming to register a win in their final match.

Where will the ICC T20 World Cup 2021 Bangladesh vs Papua New Guinea match be played?

The ICC T20 World Cup 2021 Bangladesh vs Papua New Guinea match will be played at the Al Amerat Cricket Ground in Oman.

When will the ICC T20 World Cup 2021 Bangladesh vs Papua New Guinea match be played?

The ICC T20 World Cup Bangladesh vs Papua New Guinea match will be played on Thursday, October 21.

What time will the ICC T20 World Cup 2021 Bangladesh vs Papua New Guinea match begin?

The ICC T20 World Cup 2021 Bangladesh vs Papua New Guinea match will begin at 3:30 PM IST.

Which TV channels will broadcast the ICC T20 World Cup 2021 Bangladesh vs Papua New Guinea match?

The ICC T20 World Cup 2021 Bangladesh vs Papua New Guinea match will be broadcast live on Star Sports 1, Star Sports 1 HD, Star Sports 2, Star Sports 2 HD.

Where to watch live streaming of the ICC T20 World Cup 2021 Bangladesh vs Papua New Guinea match?

The live streaming of the ICC T20 World Cup 2021 Bangladesh vs Papua New Guinea match will be available on Hotstar. You can also follow live updates on sports.ndtv.com.

