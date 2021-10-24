Sri Lanka vs Bangladesh Live Score Ball by Ball, ICC T20 World Cup 2021 Live Cricket Score Of Today's Match on NDTV Sports
Live Updates of Today Match between Sri Lanka vs Bangladesh from Sharjah Cricket Stadium, Sharjah. Check commentary and full scoreboard of the match.
9.6 overs (0 Run) A length ball, outside off. Rahim tries to cut it late but fails to get any bat on it. At the halfway mark, Bangladesh are 72/2.
9.5 overs (1 Run) OVERTHROW! On middle. Naim hits it straight back to the bowler. Chamika Karunaratne picks it up and scores a direct hit at the keeper's end. The ball ricochets to short fine leg where the fielder makes a great stop. A single.
9.4 overs (1 Run) Full ball, on off. Rahim hits it to mid off for a quick single.
9.3 overs (1 Run) On the pads, this is flicked to mid-wicket for a single.
9.2 overs (2 Runs) On a length, on off, Naim pushes it aerially and towards wide long off for a brace.
9.1 overs (2 Runs) EDGY RUNS! This was on a length and around middle. Naim looks to play across the line but gets a top edge and the ball skies up over short backward point. Two runs taken.
8.6 overs (1 Run) A loopy ball, on off, pushed down to long off for a single. 7 coming of the over then.
8.5 overs (1 Run) Slightly shorter and on off. Mushfiqur Rahim cuts it through point for a single.
8.4 overs (1 Run) On middle, Mohammad Naim works it on the leg side for one more.
8.3 overs (2 Runs) This one stays low and was around off. Naim hits it to deep mid-wicket and takes a couple of runs. The fielder has a shy at the bowler's end but his throw was a bit wayward.
8.2 overs (1 Run) Flatter now, outside off. Rahim gets low and cuts it to deep point for a single.
8.1 overs (1 Run) Starts with a short ball, on off. Naim nudges it to deep mid-wicket for a single.
Wanindu Hasaranga to roll his arm now.
7.6 overs (1 Run) Full ball, darted on the pads. Mohammad Naim tucks it to the leg side and collects a run. Just 3 runs and a wicket from the over!
7.5 overs (1 Run) Short of a length, outside off. Mushfiqur Rahim reaches out and looks to cut but it goes off the toe end towards third man. Rahim is off the mark with this single.
Mushfiqur Rahim is the new man in.
7.4 overs (0 Run) OUT! BOWLED! Huge wicket for Sri Lanka as Chamika Karunaratne gets the big fish! Back of a length, around leg. Shakib Al Hasan backs away and looks to heave it to the leg side but he misses and the ball crashes onto his leg stump. Karunaratne is ecstatic!
7.3 overs (0 Run) Back of a length, around off. Shakib Al Hasan stands tall and dabs it towards backward point.
7.2 overs (1 Run) Short of a length, outside off. Mohammad Naim punches it to deep cover and takes a single.
7.1 overs (0 Run) Length ball, around off. Mohammad Naim taps it towards backward point.
Chamika Karunaratne is back into the attack. Gave away just 2 runs in his first over.
6.6 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! Asalanka errs in his length yet again and serves it short, outside off. Shakib Al Hasan rocks back and cuts it past point. Dushmantha Chameera at deep cover runs to his right and puts in a dive but the ball wins the race.
6.5 overs (0 Run) Flatter ball, on middle. Shakib Al Hasan hits it straight back to the bowler.
6.4 overs (1 Run) Fuller in length, outside off. Mohammad Naim skips down and eases it to long off for a run.
6.3 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! Punished by Mohammad Naim! Just a tad short, around off. Naim stays back and cuts it past point for another boundary.
6.2 overs (1 Run) Flatter ball, on off. Shakib Al Hasan miscues his cut shot and it takes the inner half of the bat. The ball goes to mid-wicket and the batters cross ends.
6.1 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! What a shot! Tossed up, around off. Shakib Al Hasan lofts it over covers and collects a boundary.
Time for some spin as Charith Asalanka is brought on.
5.6 overs (1 Run) A low full toss, on leg. Shakib Al Hasan tucks it to the leg side to get off the mark with one. At the end of the Powerplay, Bangladesh are 41/1.
Shakib Al Hasan walks out at number 3.
5.5 overs (0 Run) OUT! CAUGHT! Lahiru Kumara strikes and Bangladesh lose their first wicket! Length ball, around off. Liton Das skips down and looks to go over mid off but it goes off the toe end which does not give him the desired elevation.The ball goes straight to Dasun Shanaka at mid off who takes a simple catch. Oh dear! Some words exchanged between Liton Das and Lahiru Kumara here! Sri Lankan players come in along with the umpire to seperate the two.
5.4 overs (1 Run) Full ball, outside off. Mohammad Naim reaches out and gets the toe end of the bat. The ball goes behind the sticks and the batters take a run.
5.3 overs (0 Run) Well bowled! Kumara hurls a yorker, outside off. Mohammad Naim fails to dig it out!
5.2 overs (0 Run) Length ball, on off. Mohammad Naim drives but finds the cover fielder.
5.1 overs (1 Run) Top effort from Dasun Shanaka at mid off! Length ball, outside off. Liton Das drives but Shanaka moves across to his left and puts in a dive to stop the ball. The batters cross for one.
