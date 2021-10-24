Sri Lanka vs Bangladesh Live Score Ball by Ball, ICC T20 World Cup 2021 Live Cricket Score Of Today's Match on NDTV Sports
Live Updates of Today Match between Sri Lanka vs Bangladesh from Sharjah Cricket Stadium, Sharjah. Check commentary and full scoreboard of the match.
Dasun Shanaka, the skipper of Sri Lanka, says that it was a difficult target but when the batsmen get set, it is easier to clear the ropes. On talking about Bhanuka, the birthday boy, he says that it was a brilliant performance and the young players are stepping up at the right time and hitting with some confidence.
Mahmudullah, the skipper of Bangladesh, says that their batters did a great job. Liton Das and Mohammad Naim gave them a good start but it was their fielding which let them down. Adds that they felt that an extra spinner was a good option on this track. Tells that they would be looking to correct those things going ahead.
Charith Asalanka is the PLAYER OF THE MATCH - He says that it feels nice to win the game for Sri Lanka and is very happy at the moment. Mentions that the coach asked him to play his natural game and he did that. Tells that Bhanuka played wonderful shots and changed the game completely. Adds that it was a great chase and is looking forward to play more knocks for his country.
Presentation time...
Earlier in the day, Bangladesh scored 171 runs on a tough pitch, courtesy of some fine batting from Mushfiqur Rahim and Mohammad Naim! They were confident going into the chase but the likes of Charith Asalanka and Bhanuka Rajapaksa had other plans and Sri Lanka chased down the target quite comfortably in the end.
Bangladesh got off to a dream start as they got rid of the dangerous Kusal Perera, courtesy of some clever bowling from Nasum Ahmed upfront. They lost some momentum as the Sri Lankan batters came hard at them in the Powerplay. But it was their game-changer, Shakib Al Hasan who got two wickets in an over and Bangladesh got back into the contest. The other bowlers failed to maintain the pressure on Lanka's batters and their fielding was way below par as well as they dropped a couple of catches at crucial juncture in the game. All in all, the Bangla Tigers would be disappointed as they could not defend the score after batting so, so well on a tough pitch.
Sri Lanka did not start well as they lost the wicket of Kusal Perera in the very first over. But it was the second wicket partnership between Charith Asalanka and Pathum Nissanka which got Sri Lanka back into the game. They stitched together an important partnership of 69 runs before the latter departed. Avishka Fernando got out for a duck soon after and Sri Lanka's in-form batter, Wanindu Hasaranga also perished after scoring just 6 runs. Then came the birthday boy, Bhanuka Rajapaksa, who played some classy shots and took the game away from the Tigers. Charith Asalanka played second fiddle and the momentum shifted completely in Sri Lanka's favour once Rajapaksa changed gears. These two batted exceptionally well and saw their team through! Bhanuka Rajapaksa did get out in the end but the damage had already been done!
What a chase this has been from Sri Lanka and Charith Asalanka has played a blinder along with Bhanuka Rajapaksa to get them over the line! It is also Sri Lanka's highest successful chase in a T20 World Cup! Bangladesh would be disappointed as they started well with the ball after putting up a good score on the board but they have failed to defend it.
18.5 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! A flatter ball, outside off. Charith Asalanka looks to push but gets a thick outside edge and the ball races away to the third man fence. SRI LANKA WIN BY 5 WICKETS.
18.4 overs (2 Runs) A full ball, outside off. Charith Asalanka skips down and looks to go over the off side but toe-ends it over point for a brace as the cover fielder cuts it off.
18.3 overs (1 Run) Short and on off. Dasun Shanaka slaps it to covers for a single.
Dasun Shanaka is the new batsman in.
18.2 overs (0 Run) OUT! TIMBER! Is there a twist in this game? A flatter ball, angling around middle and leg. Bhanuka Rajapaksa backs away and looks to cut but fails to get any bat on it. The ball sneaks through and disturbs the stumps behind. 7 needed in 10 balls.
Nasum Ahmed (2-0-20-1) comes back on.
18.1 overs (2 Runs) A full ball, on middle. Bhanuka Rajapaksa reverse hits it to deep point for a brace.
17.6 overs (0 Run) A widish yorker now, outside off. Chamika Karunaratne swings and misses. 9 needed in 12 balls.
17.5 overs (1 Run) Around off, pushed to covers for a single.
17.4 overs (2 Runs) A length ball, outside off. Bhanuka Rajapaksa steers it through backward point for a couple of runs. The fielder in the deep throws it to the keeper who removes the bails off. Bhanuka was well in though. Two taken. Also, Fifty for Bhanuka Rajapaksa, a wonderful innings from him and he will look to take his team over the line.
17.3 overs (0 Run) Excellent bowling! A yorker, outside off. Bhanuka Rajapaksa fails to dig it out.
17.2 overs (1 Run) Very full and outside off. Charith Asalanka drives it to deep point for a single.
17.1 overs (0 Run) Fuller in length, outside off. Charith Asalanka is happy to let that one go through the keeper's gloves.
16.6 overs (1 Run) Flatter and on middle, flicked to square leg for a single. 13 needed in 18 balls.
Mustafizur Rahman comes back on.
16.5 overs (6 Runs) SIX! This has been a wonderful innings from Charith Asalanka! Worth remembering it! A full ball, outside off. Charith Asalanka shuffles across and smashes it straight down the ground for a maximum.
16.4 overs (0 Run) Loopy ball, on middle. Defended out.
16.3 overs (1 Run) On middle, flicked to mid-wicket for a single.
16.2 overs (2 Runs) Good effort from Mohammad Naim! A full ball, on off. Bhanuka Rajapaksa dances down the track and heaves it to deep mid-wicket. Naim, the fielder there, keeps his eyes on the ball and takes the catch in the deep. His momentum was taking him over the ropes so he lobs the ball in the air and saves some runs for his team. Might count as a drop but brilliant effort nonetheless.
16.1 overs (1 Run) Tossed up on middle. Charith Asalanka skips down and tucks it to mid-wicket for a single.
15.6 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! Game-changing over for Sri Lanka! A full toss, outside off. Bhanuka Rajapaksa carves it over extra cover and fetches himself a boundary. He moves onto 45. 22 runs coming from the over.
15.5 overs (1 Run) A low full toss outside off, Charith Asalanka thumps it straight down the ground for one.
15.4 overs (1 Run) Slower ball, outside off. Bhanuka Rajapaksa dances down the track and works it to deep mid-wicket for a single.
15.3 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! Sensational batting! Very full, outside off. Bhanuka Rajapaksa throws his bat at it and squeezes it towards the third man region for a boundary.
15.2 overs (6 Runs) SIX! The birthday boy is making sure he gifts himself and his side a great present. Length ball, outside off, Bhanuka Rajapaksa swings across the line and clobbers it way over deep square leg for a maximum.
15.1 overs (6 Runs) SIX! That has travelled all the way! An off-cutter, on middle. Bhanuka Rajapaksa flicks it off his pads. He is early into his flick and the ball goes off the toe end of the bat way over the fine leg region for a massive six.
Match Reports
- Sri Lanka vs Bangladesh Live Score Ball by Ball, ICC T20 World Cup 2021 Live Cricket Score Of Today's Match on NDTV Sports
- Sri Lanka vs Bangladesh Live Score Ball by Ball, ICC T20 World Cup 2021 Live Cricket Score Of Today's Match on NDTV Sports
- Sri Lanka vs Bangladesh Live Score Ball by Ball, ICC T20 World Cup 2021 Live Cricket Score Of Today's Match on NDTV Sports
Follow the ICC T20 World Cup 2021 live cricket score on Sports.NDTV.com. After 18.5 overs, Sri Lanka, chasing a target of 172, are 172/5. Get live score, ball by ball commentary and much more. Keep track of ICC T20 World Cup 2021 today match between Sri Lanka and Bangladesh. Everything related to Sri Lanka and Bangladesh match will be available on Sports.NDTV.com. Stay updated with Sri Lanka vs Bangladesh live score. Do check for Sri Lanka vs Bangladesh scorecard. You can get scorecard updates, match related facts. Get quick live updates with ads, Sports.NDTV.com, which is the perfect destination for live cricket score.