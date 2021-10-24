Sri Lanka vs Bangladesh Live Score Ball by Ball, ICC T20 World Cup 2021 Live Cricket Score Of Today's Match on NDTV Sports
Live Updates of Today Match between Sri Lanka vs Bangladesh from Sharjah Cricket Stadium, Sharjah. Check commentary and full scoreboard of the match.
4.6 overs (1 Run) Angles a flatter ball, on middle. Charith Asalanka flicks it off the inner half to square leg. A mild appeal for LBW but not given. A single.
4.5 overs (1 Run) Flatter and on off, driven to long off for a single.
4.4 overs (2 Runs) A loopy ball, on off. Charith Asalanka sweeps it to deep square leg for a couple of runs.
4.3 overs (0 Run) Angles it on middle, clipped to square leg.
4.2 overs (1 Run) Again dances down the track and mistimes his heave to mid on. A single.
4.1 overs (0 Run) A lucky inside edge! A full ball, on off. Pathum Nissanka comes down the track and looks to heave but gets an inside edge to short fine leg.
Shakib Al Hasan is brought into the attack now.
3.6 overs (0 Run) Good-length ball, outside off. Charith Asalanka blocks it on the off side.
3.5 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! Nicely played! Length ball on leg, Charith Asalanka whips it away to deep backward square leg. Liton Das cannot stop this one as the ball races away to the boundary in flash.
3.4 overs (2 Runs) Slower delivery, at 126 kph, on the pads. Charith Asalanka flicks it to deep square leg. Liton Das runs to his right and dives to stop the ball. He does well to keep the ball inside the boundary. Saves a couple of runs.
3.3 overs (1 Run) On a length, on off. Pathum Nissanka taps it to point for a single.
3.3 overs (1 Run) WIDE! Full delivery, sprayed way down the leg side. Pathum Nissanka looks to flick but misses. Wide called.
3.2 overs (0 Run) Short of a length, outside off. Pathum Nissanka goes for the pull but fails to connect.
3.1 overs (0 Run) Good-length ball, around off. Pathum Nissanka punches it to cover.
Mohammad Saifuddin comes into the attack.
2.6 overs (1 Run) Full and on off, Pathum Nissanka clips it to mid-wicket for a single. A good over for Sri Lanka. 16 runs coming from it.
2.5 overs (1 Run) Short and on off, tucked to mid-wicket for one.
2.4 overs (2 Runs) Flatter ball, on leg. Charith Asalanka works it through mid-wicket for a couple of runs.
2.3 overs (6 Runs) SIX! Another one! Tosses it up, on middle. Charith Asalanka gets down on one knee and sweeps it over deep mid-wicket for a biggie. 85 metre maximum that!
2.2 overs (0 Run) Flatter ball, on the pads. Charith Asalanka tucks it to backward square leg.
2.1 overs (6 Runs) SIX! Dispatched! Loopy ball, on off. Charith Asalanka uses his feet and sends the ball sailing over long off for a maximum.
1.6 overs (1 Run) Drops it short and on leg, Charith Asalanka clips it to short fine leg for a single.
1.5 overs (0 Run) Sliding on middle and leg, Asalanka presses forward to defend but misses and gets hit on the pads.
1.4 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! Well played! Fuller, on off. Charith Asalanka sweeps it to deep mid-wicket. Shakib Al Hasan runs to his left and dives to stop the ball. He misfields though and concedes a boundary.
1.3 overs (0 Run) Sliding on the leg side, Charith Asalanka looks to flick but misses. The ball brushes his pads and goes through to the keeper. Mushfiqur Rahim whips the bails off in a flash but Charith Asalanka was inside the crease.
1.2 overs (1 Run) Floats it up, on middle. Pathum Nissanka knocks it in front of long on for a run.
1.1 overs (0 Run) Loopy ball, outside off. Pathum Nissanka steers it straight to backward point.
Who will bowl from the other end? Mahedi Hasan it is.
0.6 over (1 Run) Tosses it up, on middle. Pathum Nissanka works it on the leg side for a single.
0.5 over (1 Run) Short and on off, Charith Asalanka punches it off the backfoot to long on for a single.
Charith Asalanka walks out to bat.
0.4 over (0 Run) OUT! TIMBER! Bangladesh get an early breakthrough! What a change for Bangladesh, Nasum Ahmed comes into the playing 11 and bags a wicket in the first over. He drops it a tad short, on off. Kusal Perera gets on his knee and looks to sweep. The ball skids onto him and he misses the ball completely. The stumps behind him gets rattled and Kusal Perera has to walk back to the pavilion for a timid score. Nasum Ahmed is all pumped up!
0.3 over (1 Run) On the pads, Pathum Nissanka clips it to backward square leg for a single.
0.2 over (1 Run) Kusal Perera and Sri Lanka are underway! Flatter ball down the leg side, Perera tucks it to square leg for a quick single. There was a slight mix-up in the middle. The fielder throws the ball to the keeper who whips the bails off but Pathum Nissanka made it back to the crease in time.
0.1 over (0 Run) Loopy ball, wide outside off. Kusal Perera slashes it towards covers.
Follow the ICC T20 World Cup 2021 live cricket score on Sports.NDTV.com. After 5.2 overs, Sri Lanka, chasing a target of 172, are 44/1. Get live score, ball by ball commentary and much more. Keep track of ICC T20 World Cup 2021 today match between Sri Lanka and Bangladesh. Everything related to Sri Lanka and Bangladesh match will be available on Sports.NDTV.com. Stay updated with Sri Lanka vs Bangladesh live score. Do check for Sri Lanka vs Bangladesh scorecard. You can get scorecard updates, match related facts. Get quick live updates with ads, Sports.NDTV.com, which is the perfect destination for live cricket score.