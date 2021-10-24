Sri Lanka vs Bangladesh: ICC T20 World Cup 2021 Live Cricket Score, Live Score Of Today's Match on NDTV Sports
Live Updates of Today Match between Sri Lanka vs Bangladesh from Sharjah Cricket Stadium, Sharjah. Check commentary and full scoreboard of the match.
The players are out on the field and have lined up for their respective national anthems. It is Bangladesh's first followed by Sri Lanka's. Done with all the pre-match formalities. We are all set for the action.
Pitch Report - Danny Morrison and Murali Kartik are inspecting the deck. Morrison says that the pitch is brown and will stay slow and low. Kartik says that it is well rolled down and the bowlers may want to bowl wicket-to-wicket.
Mahmudullah, the skipper of Bangladesh, says that they would have batted first anyway. Says that they need to play with the conditions and it looks good to bat on. Adds that after losing the first match in the qualifiers, the boys are pretty relaxed and are looking forward to this game. Informs that Taskin Ahmed is out and Nasum Ahmed comes in.
Dasun Shanaka, the skipper of Sri Lanka, says they will bowl first as their bowlers have been doing good job so far. Adds that they don't know exactly how the pitch will behave so they would like to chase. Tells that they are confident going into this game as they have played really well in last couple of games. Ends by by saying that they have a slight injury concern so Maheesh Theekshana misses out and in comes Binura Fernando.
Bangladesh (Playing XI) - Mohammad Naim, Liton Das, Shakib Al Hasan, Mushfiqur Rahim, Mahmudullah (C), Afif Hossain, Nurul Hasan (WK), Mahedi Hasan, Mohammad Saifuddin, Nasum Ahmed (In for Taskin Ahmed), Mustafizur Rahman.
Sri Lanka (Playing XI) - Kusal Perera (WK), Pathum Nissanka, Bhanuka Rajapaksa, Avishka Fernando, Charith Asalanka, Dasun Shanaka (C), Wanindu Hasaranga, Chamika Karunaratne, Dushmantha Chameera, Binura Fernando (In for Maheesh Theekshana), Lahiru Kumara.
TOSS - Dasun Shanaka and Mahmudullah are out in the middle for all-important coin toss. Dasun Shanaka gives it a flip. Mahmudullah calls it 'Tails' but 'Heads' it falls. Sri Lanka have won the toss and have elected to BOWL first.
The Islanders didn't put a foot wrong in the preliminary stage as they won all their three games comprehensively. Their bowlers have been exceptional and the highest score they have conceded so far is 101. The side have already been two-time runner's up, have reached one semifinal and also have a trophy in their cabinet and with such performances in the qualifiers, they cannot be ruled out yet. Sri Lanka have met Bangladesh once in T20 World Cup where the Lankans emerged victorious. They have a good bowling unit and their batters would also like to have some runs under their belt. They would look to start their Super 12 journey with a win. Stay tuned for further updates.
Bangladesh went down against Scotland in their first game of the qualifiers but then bounced back and closed the qualifiers with 2 wins. They have exuded great character to seal a spot in the Super 12. Shakib Al Hasan has been at the forefront for them. He has scored 108 runs and have picked up 9 wickets in 3 matches. Mahmudullah and Mohammad Naim also came with telling contributions in the qualifiers and the Tigers would want to start their Super 12 campaign on a winning note.
A warm welcome to everyone for the coverage of the T20 World Cup where Sri Lanka will cross swords with Bangladesh. Both the Asian sides had to earn their spot to be in the Super 12. A good start in a rather challenging group is imperative and heading into this clash, both the teams will be keen on making an impact straight away. So who are you backing?
... MATCH DAY ...
