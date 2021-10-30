South Africa vs Sri Lanka Live Score Ball by Ball, ICC T20 World Cup 2021 Live Cricket Score Of Today's Match on NDTV Sports
Live Updates of Today Match between South Africa vs Sri Lanka from Sharjah Cricket Stadium, Sharjah. Check commentary and full scoreboard of the match.
9.6 overs (3 Runs) Full and on the pads. Nissanka flicks it towards fine leg. The batters pick three runs. A good over by Tabraiz Shamsi, 6 runs and a wicket off it.
A stumping decision has been sent upstairs! Looks like a close call this but Pathum Nissanka might just have some part of his foot inside the crease!
9.6 overs (1 Run) NOT OUT! Loopy ball, full and down leg. Nissanka looks to flick it away but misses. Quinton de Kock was quick to move to his left and flick the bails. He appeals for stumping, the umpire takes it upstairs to confirm. The UltraEdge shows the bat is absent. The replays show the foot was grounded as the bails were coming off. In the end it is just a wide.
9.5 overs (1 Run) On off, Fernando pushes it to cover for a single.
9.4 overs (0 Run) Full and on off. Fernando pushes it out.
DRINKS! Sri Lanka have lost two wickets in quick succession just at the stroke of Drinks and South Africa would be happier of the two sides at the halfway mark! The Lankan batters will need to take the innings deep and then tee off at the fag end. Avishka Fernando walks out to bat now.
9.3 overs (0 Run) OUT! CAUGHT AND BOWLED! Tabraiz Shamsi does what he does best. Bhanuka Rajapaksa was sent up the order but that clearly did not work as they planned it out. Sri Lanka have lost their third wicket. Tossed up, full and on off. Rajapaksa looks to flick it to the leg side, but he plays it early. The ball takes the leading edge and chips to the right of Shamsi. He moves to that side, extends his arms and collects it safely. South Africa are all over the Lankan Lions.
9.2 overs (0 Run) Floated, full and on off. Bhanuka Rajapaksa looks to sweep it away but does not connect well. He gets an inside edge onto the pads. Quinton de Kock and Tabraiz Shamsi appeal but the umpire is unmoved.
9.1 overs (1 Run) Full and on off. Nissanka pushes it towards mid on and crosses for a single.
8.6 overs (0 Run) Flatter and on middle, defended. 14 from the over but a big wicket from it.
Bhanuka Rajapaksa is the new man in.
A run out decision has been sent upstairs! Charith Asalanka looks to be in trouble as Quinton de Kock, behind the sticks seems very confident!
8.5 overs (1 Run) OUT! Charith Asalanka is just short! Charith Asalanka has gifted his wicket to South Africa here just as the momentum seemed to be shifting. Welcome breakthrough for the bowling side. On middle, Asalanka works it through mid-wicket. There is two in it but Charith Asalanka hesitates for a second as he takes off for the second run and that costs him. Rabada gets to the ball and fires in a brilliant through, right next to the stumps. De Kock collects it and whips the bails off in a flash. It is referred upstairs and replays show that Asalanka is short. He goes once again after getting off to a start. Actually, Charith Asalanka did not hesitate, he slipped as he turned for the second and that is what cost him.
8.4 overs (1 Run) Floated up on off, this is pushed down to long off for one.
8.3 overs (6 Runs) SIX! Pathum Nissanka now joins the act! The shorter side of the fence and hence, it goes over. He too gets the slog sweep out. He nails it over the mid-wicket fence, just over the leaping fielder there.
8.2 overs (1 Run) Now takes one as he slaps it through covers.
8.1 overs (6 Runs) SIX! Over the fence! It was the longer part but Asalanka hit it well enough by just! He skips down and Maharaj bowls it short. Asalanka pulls it towards deep mid-wicket. Rabada there leaps brilliantly but it goes just over him. Welcome biggie.
7.6 overs (0 Run) Another loud appeal but this one has probably pitched just outside leg! Nissanka misses the sweep and gets hit on the pads. A really good first over then by Shamsi.
7.5 overs (1 Run) Asalanka comes down the track and makes it into a full toss, this is hit down to long on for one.
7.4 overs (0 Run) On middle, Asalanka pushes it back to the bowler.
7.3 overs (1 Run) Leg bye! Once again sees Nissanka come down the track and bowls it shorter. PN looks to flick but misses. It hits the pad and rolls on the leg side. Leg bye.
7.2 overs (0 Run) Slightly shorter and on the pads, Nissanka looks to pull but misses. He was probably coming down the wicket but then tried to hold back. That was a delivery which could be hit.
7.1 overs (0 Run) Flatter and on off, this is pushed back to the bowler.
Tabraiz Shamsi is into the attack now.
6.6 overs (0 Run) Brilliant fielding which means just the 5 from the over. On middle, this is pushed to the left of the bowler who gets there, dives and saves a run for his side.
6.5 overs (1 Run) On middle, Pathum Nissanka flicks it through square leg and gets to the other end.
6.4 overs (1 Run) Shorter and outside off, this is slapped through covers for one.
6.3 overs (1 Run) Nissanka comes down the track and works it through mid-wicket for one.
6.2 overs (1 Run) Out comes the reverse sweep, it goes more off the underedge towards point for one.
6.1 overs (1 Run) Angled into the pads, Nissanka works it towards mid-wicket for one.
Keshav Maharaj comes into the attack.
5.6 overs (1 Run) A leg bye to end the 6th! A really good one for Lanka and they are in a decent position after the Powerplay. They have not scored freely but just the one down. The last ball is full and on the pads, Nissanka looks to flick but misses. It hits the pad and rolls towards short fine leg. Nortje puts in a late appeal but turned down. A leg bye.
5.5 overs (1 Run) A quick run! Shorter and on middle, Asalanka initially looks to duck but then guides it to short third man for one.
5.5 overs (1 Run) WIDE! Down the leg side this time, Asalanka looks to flick but misses.
5.4 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! This is a shot and a half! Stunning! Fuller and on off, Asalanka keeps his shape and just times it uppishly but wide of mid off. Back-to-back boundaries.
5.3 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! Up and over! Not a very pretty shot but effective! Length and on off, Asalanka heaves it, it does not go off the middle but he hits it well enough to get it over square leg for a boundary.
5.2 overs (1 Run) A slower one outside off, Nissanka drags it through square leg for one more. He was a touch early in the shot.
5.1 overs (1 Run) Shorter and on the body, Asalanka looks to pull but misses. It hits the pad and rolls on the leg side. Another leg bye.
