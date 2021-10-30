South Africa vs Sri Lanka Live Score Ball by Ball, ICC T20 World Cup 2021 Live Cricket Score Of Today's Match on NDTV Sports
Live Updates of Today Match between South Africa vs Sri Lanka from Sharjah Cricket Stadium, Sharjah. Check commentary and full scoreboard of the match.
The chase is set to begin.
... The Run Chase ...
Sri Lanka though have given them a score to fight! They have variety in their bowling and not to forget a similar score was defended on the 29th of October. Can it be done again? South Africa though have a strong batting line-up and will fancy themselves to chase this down. Stay tuned for the second essay.
Tabraiz Shamsi is in for a chat. He says, hitting the areas is the key and that paid off. States the run out was important and it came at the right time for them. Adds he is happy with the accolades but it is a team effort and he is just one of them contributing.
Lanka were probably guilty of being way too aggressive. They were just going after everything. Except for Nissanka and Asalanka (who was run out) the rest just gifted their wickets away, playing rash shots when not needed. Had it not been Nissanka who played brilliantly, they would have fallen well short of a competitive score. He needed someone else to give him able support, there were a few who got off to starts but none managed to convert it into something significant. They could have well got to 160 had someone else applied them self along with Nissanka.
Have to say South Africa will be pleased with their effort with the ball on a wicket which does not seem that bad. The key for them was wickets at regular intervals. Everytime the momentum seemed like slipping, South Africa managed to strike. It was Nortje who started things off. Maharaj and Shamsi were really good in the middle overs. Pretorius was also very good after he was got on. Rabada though had a day to forget, had he been at his best, South Africa would have well been chasing 15 less. Tabraiz Shamsi and Dwaine Pretorius picked up three wickets each. Anrich Nortje ended with a brace.
19.6 overs (0 Run) OUT! RUN OUT! Lahiru Kumara sacrifices his wicket on the last ball! Back of a length, outside off. Lahiru Kumara misses his slog but the batters look to sneak in a bye! Quinton de Kock collects the ball cleanly behind the sticks and throws it back to Anrich Nortje. Nortje catches it and whips the bails off at his end. Lahiru Kumara is short of his crease and Sri Lanka are bundled out for 142.
Lahiru Kumara comes out to bat now.
19.5 overs (0 Run) OUT! BOWLED! YOU MISS, I HIT, says Anrich Nortje! Good-length ball, around off. Dushmantha Chameera looks to heave it across the line but he misses and the ball crashes onto his off stump.
19.4 overs (1 Run) Length ball, around off. Maheesh Theekshana drills it to long on for a run.
19.3 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! STREAKY! Crucial runs for Sri Lanka these! Short of a length, on middle. Maheesh Theekshana backs away and looks to push it through covers. He gets a thick outside edge and the ball goes past keeper and into the fence.
19.2 overs (2 Runs) Excellent running! Good-length ball, on middle. Maheesh Theekshana tucks it to the leg side and collects a couple of runs.
19.1 overs (1 Run) Leg bye! Back of a length, angling in from middle. Dushmantha Chameera misses his heave and gets hit high on his thigh pad. The batters sneak in a leg bye!
Anrich Nortje is back into the attack to bowl the final over of the innings.
18.6 overs (1 Run) Slower ball, on a length, outside off. Dushmantha Chameera shuffles across and heaves it to wide of the deep mid-wicket fielder. Two to end the over!
18.5 overs (2 Runs) Fuller in length, outside off. Dushmantha Chameera moves across and heaves it to deep mid-wicket for a couple.
Maheesh Theekshana walks out at number 10.
18.4 overs (0 Run) OUT! TAKEN! Brilliant innings from Pathum Nissanka comes to an end! Dwaine Pretorius picks up his third wicket! Another slower ball, into the pitch, around off. Pathum Nissanka looks to pull but he only manages a top edge and the ball goes straight to Anrich Nortje at deep mid-wicket who takes a good catch.
18.3 overs (0 Run) Slower ball, on a length, outside off. Pathum Nissanka looks to reverse sweep but he fails to get any bat on it.
Who will walk out now? Dushmantha Chameera it is.
18.2 overs (0 Run) OUT! CAUGHT! Another one bites the dust! Slower ball, into the pitch, around middle. Chamika Karunaratne skips down and looks to heave it away but he gets a top edge and the ball goes to the right of the long on fielder. Rassie van der Dussen at long on, runs there and takes a good catch.
18.1 overs (2 Runs) Full ball, outside off. Chamika Karunaratne drives it to wide of deep cover and takes a couple.
17.6 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! WOW! Shot of the day, probably! Rabada bowls it into the deck, just outside off. Pathum Nissanka stands tall and carves it past the extra cover fielder. The ball races away to the fence.
17.5 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! Lovely shot! Short of a length, around off. Pathum Nissanka stays back and smacks it through square leg for a boundary.
17.4 overs (1 Run) Length ball, outside off. Chamika Karunaratne pushes it to cover and collects a run.
17.3 overs (1 Run) In the air, but safe! Slower ball, on a length, outside off. Pathum Nissanka skips down and looks to drive but he gets a top edge behind point. A single taken!
17.2 overs (6 Runs) SIX! BANG! Pathum Nissanka is in the mood! Short of a length, outside off. Nissanka hangs back and sends it sailing way over deep mid-wicket for a biggie!
17.1 overs (1 Run) Rabada hits the deck hard, around off. Chamika Karunaratne pushes it past point for a run.
Kagiso Rabada (2-0-15-0) is back on. He replaces Anrich Nortje.
16.6 overs (1 Run) Good-length ball, outside off. Chamika Karunaratne taps it to backward point and takes a single.
16.5 overs (1 Run) Back of a length, outside off. Pathum Nissanka punches it to sweeper cover for a run.
Chamika Karunaratne walks out at number 8.
16.4 overs (0 Run) OUT! TAKEN! Dwaine Pretorius' plan comes off and that is a really good catch from Kagiso Rabada at sweeper cover. Pretorius sticks to his plan, bowls it full and outside off. Dasun Shanaka slices it uppishly. Kagiso Rabada at sweeper cover runs in and takes a good low catch.
16.3 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! Edgy, but Dasun Shanaka will take that! Back of a length, outside off. Shanaka looks to cut but gets a thick outside edge. The ball flies over the keeper and goes into the fence.
16.2 overs (1 Run) Leg bye! Length ball, outside off. Pathum Nissanka tries to be cheeky and looks to scoop it over the keeper but he misses and gets hit on the pads. The ball rolls away for a leg bye.
16.1 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! This is clever from Pathum Nissanka! Full ball, way outside off. Nissanka moves across and whips it past the square leg fielder for a boundary.
15.6 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! A welcome boundary for Dasun Shanaka and Sri Lanka! The Lankans bring up their 100 as well! Good-length ball, around off. Shanaka hoicks it over extra cover and collects a boundary.
15.5 overs (0 Run) Back of a length, around off. Dasun Shanaka taps it to backward point.
15.4 overs (1 Run) Short of a length, outside off. Pathum Nissanka stands tall and looks to slog but he gets the toe end. The ball goes towards David Miller at long on for a single.
15.3 overs (1 Run) Good-length ball, around off. Dasun Shanaka taps it to wide of cover and takes an easy single.
15.2 overs (1 Run) Length ball, angling in from middle. Pathum Nissanka flicks it to deep square leg for a run.
15.1 overs (0 Run) Swing and a miss! Back of a length, outside off. Pathum Nissanka looks to heave it away but he misses.
