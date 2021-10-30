South Africa vs Sri Lanka Live Score Ball by Ball, ICC T20 World Cup 2021 Live Cricket Score Of Today's Match on NDTV Sports
Live Updates of Today Match between South Africa vs Sri Lanka from Sharjah Cricket Stadium, Sharjah. Check commentary and full scoreboard of the match.
14.6 overs (1 Run) FIFTY for Nissanka. What an innings, a lot has been happening on the other end. But Nissanka made sure he keeps one end intact. A hard-fought knock by him. Just, when it mattered the most.
14.5 overs (1 Run) Pretorius continues to bowl wide and outside off. Shanaka pushes it through covers for a single.
14.4 overs (0 Run) Full and wide outside off. Shanaka get low and looks to slash it away but misses it again. He is frustrated with himsef. 4 dots on the trot.
14.3 overs (0 Run) Three dots in a row! A length ball, outside off. The ball moves away. Shanaka comes out and across hoping to connect but does not do it this time as well.
14.2 overs (0 Run) Fuller and wide outside off. The ball stays low. Shanaka looks to go after it but misses.
14.1 overs (0 Run) A full-length ball, outside off. Shanaka comes across and looks to chase it but misses.
Dwaine Pretorius comes to bowl now.
13.6 overs (1 Run) Flighted, full and on off. Shanaka flicks it towards mid-wicket and gets a single. Shamsi ends his spell of 4 with 3 wickets and he gave away only 17 runs.
13.5 overs (0 Run) Full and outside off. Shanaka guides it towards short third man.
Sri Lanka's skipper, Dasun Shanaka walks out to bat.
13.4 overs (0 Run) OUT! CAUGHT! Wanindu Hasaranga has shown his intent of attack but he should've started off slowly. But that's not how he plays. Hasaranga looks to clear the fence at long on and pays the price. Floated, full, around middle and leg. Hasaranga goes back and lifts it towards long on. Aiden Markram there comes forward and takes a good diving catch. Half of the Sri Lanka side has been sent back.
13.3 overs (1 Run) Flatter and outside off. Nissanka stays on the back foot and pulls it towards mid-wicket for a single.
13.2 overs (0 Run) Full and down leg. Nissanka sweeps it towards short fine leg, but straight to the man.
13.1 overs (1 Run) Floated, full and around off. Hasaranga comes down the track and lifts it towards long off. They take one.
12.6 overs (0 Run) Tossed up, around off. Nissanka taps it to point. A good over for Sri Lanka, 10 runs off it. These two batters need to make sure they take things deep.
12.5 overs (1 Run) Darted on the pads. Hasaranga stays back and nudges it to square leg for a run.
12.4 overs (1 Run) Flighted, full and on off. Nissanka eases it down to long off for a single.
12.3 overs (1 Run) Another single now! Flatter, around middle and leg. Hasaranga clips it to mid-wicket for a run.
12.2 overs (1 Run) Floated, around middle. Nissanka flicks it to mid-wicket for a single.
12.1 overs (6 Runs) SIX! A much-needed maximum for Lanka. Pathum Nissanka gets into the attack now. Short and on off. Nissanka hangs back and smokes it over the mid-wicket fence for a maximum.
11.6 overs (1 Run) Full and on off. Nissanka pushes it towards long on for another single. Shamsi with another great over, 7 runs and a wicket off it.
11.5 overs (1 Run) Tossed up, on middle. Hasaranga comes forward and lofts it through mid-wicket. They take one.
Wanindu Hasaranga walks out to bat.
11.4 overs (0 Run) OUT! CAUGHT AND BOWLED! Tabraiz Shamsi does it again and he is off for his celebration, just like Imran Tahir. Yet another low scoring innnigs by Fernando, he has found it difficult to score in the Super 12s. Full and on off. Fernando ends up chipping it back to Shamsi. He grabs it safely yet again. Sri Lanka are in a spot of bother.
11.3 overs (1 Run) Floated, on middle. Nissanka flicks it towards mid-wicket for a single.
11.2 overs (0 Run) This one just falls short of Shamsi. Floated, full and on off. Nissanka comes forward and ends up playing it back to the bowler. The ball though stays very low and lands short of Shamsi.
11.1 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! Up and over! Tossed up, full and outside off. Nissanka was equal to the task. He opens up and lifts it over extra cover for a boundary.
10.6 overs (1 Run) A single to end! On off, this is pushed down to long off for one.
10.5 overs (1 Run) Angled into the pads, Fernando now flicks it through mid-wicket for one.
10.4 overs (1 Run) Angled into the pads, Nissanka works it towards short fine leg for one.
10.3 overs (0 Run) Nissanka steps out but the length is shortened. He looks to drive but gets an inside edge onto the pads.
10.2 overs (1 Run) On middle, this is worked through mid-wicket for one.
10.1 overs (1 Run) NOT OUT! Umpire's call as it is clipping the leg pole! Nissanka comes down the track and Maharaj bowls it around middle. He tries to flick but misses to get hit on the pads. An appeal but turned down. It is reviewed. Replays show that it does not straighten enough. South Africa do not lose the review though. Also, it is a leg bye as the batters crossed.
