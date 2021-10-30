South Africa vs Sri Lanka Live Score Ball by Ball, ICC T20 World Cup 2021 Live Cricket Score Of Today's Match on NDTV Sports
Live Updates of Today Match between South Africa vs Sri Lanka from Sharjah Cricket Stadium, Sharjah. Check commentary and full scoreboard of the match.
Aiden Markram is up for a chat. He says that they had few challenging days but they want to give their best in this competition and they don't want to bother about the things that are going outside. Tells that he is enjoying his batting and he is still learning on playing in such conditions. Says that Sri Lanka are a good side and they are certainly up for the challenge. Tells that the pitch does not look that bad and they have watched the previous game that was played on the similar track.
Dasun Shanaka, the skipper of Sri Lanka, says that they have played two games at Sharjah and they know the conditions really well. Tells that their batters as well as bowlers have played here before and they exactly know what to do. Informs that they are unchanged.
The skipper of South Africa, Temba Bavuma says they have one change, de Kock comes in for Klaasen. States the team is feeling a lot better than they were a cople of days ago, de Kock is in a much-better mindset and they are looking forward to this game. Adds the first 5 overs will be very key for them and that is why they want to bowl first, they want to adapt to the conditions. Ends by saying he assumes the wicket to be slow and low.
Sri Lanka (Unchanged playing XI) - Kusal Perera (WK), Pathum Nissanka, Bhanuka Rajapaksa, Avishka Fernando, Charith Asalanka, Dasun Shanaka (C), Wanindu Hasaranga, Chamika Karunaratne, Dushmantha Chameera, Maheesh Theekshana, Lahiru Kumara.
South Africa (Playing XI) - Reeza Hendricks, Quinton de Kock (WK) (In for Heinrich Klaasen), Temba Bavuma (C), Aiden Markram, David Miller, Rassie van der Dussen, Dwaine Pretorius, Keshav Maharaj, Kagiso Rabada, Anrich Nortje, Tabraiz Shamsi.
TOSS – Both the skippers stride out to the middle for an all-important toss. The coin goes up and lands in favour of South Africa. They have opted to BOWL first.
PITCH REPORT - Daren Sammy is down for the pitch report. He says that the conditions are very hot and as far as the dimensions of the ground are concerned, the straight boundaries are a bit on the bigger side as compared to the square boundaries. Mbangwa is also there, he says the bowlers should hit the deck at the back of a length. Adds, the bowlers should go wide in the death overs, a yorker can be a risky deal.
South Africa, led by Temba Bavuma, have looked a really good unit so far and they would be high on confidence coming into this fixture after having won against the defending champions West Indies in their previous game. The Proteas have a world-class bowling attack, not only on paper but they have proved it with their performance on the field as well. They certainly missed the all-round services of Quinton de Kock in their previous match but there is a possibility that he will be back for this clash. Their top order spent some quality time in the middle against West Indies and they seem to be even more dangerous when their batting unit fires. We are in for a cracker of a game as both teams will go hard at each other in Sharjah's scorching heat. Stay tuned for toss and further updates.
Sri Lanka, the most consistent side of this mega event in terms of overall wins, started well by winning their opening encounter against Bangladesh but suffered a defeat in their next game. They have batted reasonably well so far but it is their bowling which has been a tad inconsistent. Charith Asalanka, with the bat has been a revelation for them and they would hope that he carries his sublime form into this game. Sri Lankans do have some quality spinners but they haven't been able to make a strong impact in the Super 12 stage. Dasun Shanaka and his men would hope that they will be able to put up a solid team performance against the Proteas as they cannot afford to lose two games in a row in a tournament like this.
Things are heating up in the ICC Men's T20 World Cup 2021 as the matches are coming thick and fast. Hello and a very warm welcome to another intriguing contest where South Africa is set to take on Sri Lanka. Both sides have managed to grab 2 points so far and they have all to play for as the race for semi-final is well and truly on.
... Match Day ...
