India's limited-overs vice-captain Rohit Sharma on Tuesday shared an adorable video with his fans on Instagram, where he gave a glimpse of India's new blue jersey for the ICC T20 World Cup. The jersey had Rohit's name at the back with the number 45 written on it. India started their preparations for the tournament with a victory over England in a warm-up match in Dubai on Monday. Rohit did not play in the match as the team management decided to give the likes of Ishan Kishan and KL Rahul some game time. The first round of the tournament started on Sunday, October 17, in Oman. India will begin their campaign against arch-rivals Pakistan on October 24 at the Dubai International stadium. Ahead of the start of their campaign, an excited Rohit Sharma was seen flaunting the India jersey at his hotel room, and now the video of the same is breaking the internet.

“Jumping into my India Blue,” Rohit captioned the clip.

Watch the clip here:

Rohit's post was an instant hit on Instagram with several high-profile cricketers commenting on it.

Australia opener and former Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) skipper David Warner was among the first few to react to the post.

“You copying my Tiktok,” Warner wrote along with three laughing emojis.

“Very cute,” wrote Indian spin bowler Kuldeep Yadav.

Rohit's Indian Premier League (IPL) franchise Mumbai Indians (MI) wrote, “Jumping into the #T20WorldCup mood like.”

Rohit Sharma was not part of the Indian squad that faced England in their first warm-up match on Monday, October 18, at the ICC Academy Ground, Dubai. Chasing 189 runs for a win, KL Rahul (51 runs off 24 balls) and Ishan Kishan (70 runs off 46 balls) scored fine fifties as India defeated England by seven wickets with six balls to spare. Mohammed Shami bagged three wickets, while Jasprit Bumrah and Rahul Chahar picked one wicket each.

Spinner Varun Chakravarthy also missed India's first warm-up match. India will next take on Australia in their second warm-up match on Wednesday at the ICC Academy Ground, Dubai.