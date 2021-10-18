Ravichandran Ashwin took to social media to share a hilarious exchange with his daughter ahead of India's campaign in the 2021 ICC T20 World Cup. Ashwin, who had last played for India in a limited-overs international in 2017, was selected as part of the 15-member Indian squad for the showpiece T20 event in the UAE and Oman. The T20 World Cup started on October 17, with the final scheduled to be held on November 14. India will begin their campaign against arch-rivals Pakistan on October 24 in Dubai.

Ashwin took to Instagram to reveal his daughter's surprise when he wore the India kit ahead of the tournament.

“When your daughter says ‘I have never seen you in this jersey appa' can't leave her out of the picture. Can you ? @prithinarayanan,” Ashwin wrote in his Instagram post tagging wife Prithi Narayanan.

In the picture posted on Sunday, Ashwin posed in his India kit, with his daughter standing just behind him.

Earlier, India captain Virat Kohli said that Ashwin had been rewarded with selection in the T20 World Cup squad because of him reviving his white-ball game.

"Ashwin has been rewarded for reviving his white-ball skills altogether. He bowls with a lot of courage in white-ball cricket," Kohli said during a media interaction organised by the ICC.

Promoted

"If you saw the IPL in the last couple of years, he's bowled difficult overs, he's bowled against the top players in the IPL, and not being shy to put the ball in the right areas. Spinners can get intimidated by the way power hitters hit the ball, but Ashwin believed in his skill set,” Kohli added.

"We felt like the way he was bowling and his variations now and his control over pace is something which is ... again a lot of experience, a guy who has played a lot of international cricket and he's at his confident best. These guys can go in there and change the game with their spells," explained the India captain.