17.1 overs (0 Run) No run.
Is that caught behind?
Hasan Ali (3-1-22-1) comes back into the attack.
16.6 overs (2 Runs) In the air...but safe! Length ball, on middle. Richie Berrington flicks it. Does not time it well and the ball lands wide of the deep mid-wicket fielder. Two taken!
16.5 overs (0 Run) NOT OUT! A slower dipping ball, on leg, at 108 kph. Greaves gets low and tries to work it on the leg side. He misses and gets hit on the pads. Rauf appeals for an lbw but the umpire says no. Pakistan take a review. UltraeEdge shows no bat involved. Ball Tracker shows that the ball is pitching outside leg. Pakistan lose a review.
16.4 overs (1 Run) On a good length, on middle. Chris Greaves taps it in front of point and sets off for a run.
16.3 overs (1 Run) On leg, worked behind square on the leg side for a run.
16.2 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! Shot! Length ball, on leg. Richie Berrington gets low and helps it on its way to deep square leg for a boundary.
16.1 overs (2 Runs) Slower ball, around off. Richie Berrington hoicks it to deep mid-wicket. The fielder collects it on the bounce. Two taken.
Change. Haris Rauf (2-0-13-0) is back on.
15.6 overs (0 Run) A dot to end a good over by Afridi. A length ball, outside off. Greaves looks to hit it on the off side but misses. The ball zips past the outside edge.
15.5 overs (0 Run) Full toss, around off. Greaves looks to push it away. The ball takes the outside edge and meets the keeper on a bounce.
Chris Greaves walks out to bat.
15.4 overs (0 Run) OUT! TIMBER! Shaheen Afridi strikes and gets his first wicket of the game. A length ball, on off. Leask goes back and looks to heave it away but misses. The ball goes under the blade to castle the stumps. Scotland are five wickets down now.
15.3 overs (1 Run) Full, on middle and leg. Richie Berrington swings hard at it. The ball takes the outside edge and goes towards third man for a single.
15.2 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! EDGY! It does not matter how the boundary comes. On a length, angling across off. Richie Berrington throws his bat at it. The ball takes the outside edge. Goes past the keeper and into the third man fence.
15.1 overs (0 Run) CLOSE! On a length, just outside leg. Richie Berrington looks to hoick across the line but misses.
15.1 overs (1 Run) WIDE! Full length, down leg. Berrington looks to flick it away but misses. Wide called.
