Right then. 190 is the target for Scotland and it will be a tough one.
Mohammad Hafeez is for a chat. He says that they wanted to get 175 on this pitch and Malik finished it nicely. Mentions that Sharjah is low and skiddy so he wanted to play his shots and play it straight. Tells that they do consider the conditions and adapt accordingly. Adds that they allow their batters to go out there and see how it's going and play accordingly. Ends by saying that he is really happy with the score.
A pretty good comeback by Pakistan. They did not get the best of starts as Rizwan and Zaman fell quite early. But the batting of Azam was the glue that held the innings together. He got to his 50 and anchored the innings. Hafeez too hit a few lusty blows but after his and Azam's departure, the stage was set for Malik and Ali to provide with a strong finish. Ali did not get to face a lot of deliveries but Shoaib Malik put on a show out there. 18 balls were played by him and he scored 54 runs, which included 6 maximums. A brilliant show by him.
Scotland started quite well with the ball. Not a lot of freebies were given at the start and they took a couple of early wickets. Whenever the Pakistani batters looked set to tee off, Scottish bowlers provided with a wicket to keep them in the game. But towards the end, they were put under the pump by the Pakistani finishers. It was a good show by them, but they would have wanted to finish better. Chris Greaves was the pick of the bowlers for his 2 wickets while Safyaan Sharif and Hamza Tahir took 1 each. But Chris Greaves took a big beating in the last over when Shoaib Malik hammered.
Wow, that was some brutal hitting! At one point, it looked like Pakistan would get to somewhere around 160 but some unbelievable hitting by Shoaib Malik in the death overs took them to 189. A brilliant finish to the innings and Pakistan have the momentum.
19.6 overs (6 Runs) SIX! Oh My God! Malik gets his FIFTY in some fashion and he just took 18 balls. What a brilliant way to finish the innings. Short ball, on off. Malik hangs back, heaves across the line and guess what? The ball is in the stands yet again. What a knock. PAKISTAN END THEIR INNINGS AT 189/4.
19.6 overs (1 Run) WIDE! Loopy ball, down leg. Malik leaves it alone. Wide called.
19.5 overs (6 Runs) SIX! Oh this one goes all the way. Third consecutive boundary for Malik. There is no stopping him at the moment. Full, on off. Malik prods and muscles it over the long on fence for a biggie.
19.4 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! This is thrilling cricket! Flatter, on the pads. Malik pulls it through square leg and bags a boundary. Flat and hard. The veteran has been in sensational form for Pakistan so far in the competition.
19.3 overs (6 Runs) SIX! Malik is only dealing in maximums at the moment. Short and on off. Malik hangs back, swivels and smokes it over the mid-wicket fence for a maximum.
19.2 overs (1 Run) Full, on off. Ali eases it to long off for a single.
19.1 overs (2 Runs) Slightly short, on off. Ali pulls it to deep mid-wicket for a couple of runs.
18.6 overs (6 Runs) SIX! KABOOM! Malik gets the second maximum of the over. He looks to be in fine touch. Safyaan Sharif continues to go full and he gets punished yet again. Full and outside off. Malik shuffles across and powers it over the long on fence. The fielder comes running towards the ball, but it evades him.
18.5 overs (1 Run) Full length, outside off. Ali kneels down and lofts it over the bowler's head towards long off for a single.
18.4 overs (1 Run) Full, outside off. Malik drives it through cover for a single.
18.3 overs (6 Runs) SIX! BANG! Good extension of the arms by Malik. Fuller, on off. Malik stays back in the crease and smokes it over the long on fence for a maximum. Pakistan cross the 150-run mark.
18.2 overs (2 Runs) Two more! Fuller, outside off. Malik flicks it to wide long on for a couple of runs.
18.1 overs (1 Run) Full-length ball, on off. Ali ends up lofting it towards mid-wicket. They take a single.
Safyaan Sharif (3-0-24-1) to bowl out.
17.6 overs (0 Run) On off, Malik blocks it out. A good over by Greaves. A wicket and 7 runs off it.
17.5 overs (2 Runs) Tossed up, on middle. Malik tucks it through mid-wicket for a couple of runs.
17.4 overs (2 Runs) Loopy ball, around off. Malik hoicks it across the line towards deep mid-wicket for a couple.
Asif Ali is the new batsman in.
17.3 overs (0 Run) OUT! CAUGHT! Chris Greaves gets his second wicket of the game. This wicket of Azam is the one which he will long remember. Full, around off. Azam lifts it towards long on. He does not get the distance this time. George Munsey takes an easy catch in the deep.
17.2 overs (2 Runs) Short, on middle. Azam hangs back and pulls it to deep square leg for a couple. The ball meets the fielder on a bounce. The batters come back for two comfortably.
17.1 overs (1 Run) Slightly short, on off. Malik tucks it to mid on for a single.
Chris Greaves (2-0-10-1) is back into the attack.
16.6 overs (6 Runs) SIX! Azam joins the party now. The fielder in the deep, helps it go over him. Full, on off. Azam stays back and hits it flat towards long on. The fielder in the deep leaps, but the ball gets into the fence, Michael Leask the fielder was a yard in. It could've been out if he was standing near the fence.
16.5 overs (1 Run) Full toss, on middle. Malik pulls it to deep mid-wicket for a single.
16.4 overs (6 Runs) SIX! ALL THE WAY! Floated, full, on off. Malik stays back and muscles it over the wide long off fence for a maximum.
16.3 overs (1 Run) A single now! Full and wide outside off. Azam pushes it through point for a single.
16.2 overs (0 Run) Flighted, full, on middle. Azam blocks it back to the bowler.
16.1 overs (1 Run) Tossed up, full, on off. Malik eases it to long on for a single.
Change. Mark Watt (3-0-26-0) to bowl out now.
15.6 overs (1 Run) On middle, Shoaib Malik pulls it to deep square leg for one.
15.5 overs (2 Runs) Shortish this time, around off. Shoaib Malik hangs back and pulls it into the gap between deep mid-wicket and deep square leg for a couple of runs.
15.4 overs (1 Run) An arm ball, outside off. Babar Azam rocks back and cuts it to deep point for one.
15.3 overs (6 Runs) SIX! BANG! Flighted ball, outside off. Babar Azam steps down the track and swings handsomely over the bowler's head for a maximum.
15.2 overs (1 Run) Outside off, Shoaib Malik cuts it to deep point. He gets off the mark with a single.
15.1 overs (1 Run) FIFTY! Full and on leg, Babar Azam flicks it to deep mid-wicket. He collects a single and gets to his fifty. He raises his bat and gets acknowledged by his teammates. Becomes only the third player to score 4 fifties in a T20 World Cup. The first two were Matthew Hayden and Virat Kohli. Class from the skipper of Pakistan. Pure class.
