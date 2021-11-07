Pakistan vs Scotland Live Score Ball by Ball, ICC T20 World Cup 2021 Live Cricket Score Of Today's Match on NDTV Sports
Live Updates of Today Match between Pakistan vs Scotland from Sharjah Cricket Stadium, Sharjah. Check commentary and full scoreboard of the match.
4.6 overs (0 Run) Short ball, on leg. Munsey sits under it. Just 3 from the over and it is about time that these two batters get going. Otherwise, Scotland will be in big, big trouble.
4.5 overs (0 Run) Short ball, wide outside off. Munsey is too late to react as he attempts the cut. The ball whizzes past the outside edge.
4.4 overs (1 Run) Slower ball, on a length, on leg. Kyle Coetzer is done by the lack of pace. It takes the inside edge to leg side for one.
4.3 overs (1 Run) Smashed! Full ball, on off. Munsey hammers it straight back down the ground. But the ball hits the stumps at the other end. It rolls to mid on and they take on. Rauf and Munsey joke a bit as the batters cross ends.
4.2 overs (0 Run) Length ball, around leg. Munsey misses the flick. Rauf appeals but the ball clearly pitched outside leg.
4.1 overs (1 Run) Length ball, on the pads. Clipped to deep square leg for one.
Haris Rauf is introduced into the attack. He replaces Shaheen Afridi.
3.6 overs (0 Run) Full and on middle. Munsey goes back and punches it to mid off.
3.5 overs (0 Run) Full and down leg. Munsey looks to reverse sweep it but misses.
3.4 overs (1 Run) A single now! Full, around middle and leg. Kyle Coetzer tucks it through mid-wicket for a run.
3.3 overs (0 Run) Quicker and flatter, on the pads. Kyle Coetzer looks to pull it away but misses. He gets rapped on his pads.
3.2 overs (0 Run) Full and on middle. Kyle Coetzer sweeps it towards square leg.
3.1 overs (0 Run) Floated, around leg. Kyle Coetzer flicks it to mid-wicket.
2.6 overs (0 Run) Full length, on off. Munsey slaps it hard but only to mid off.
2.5 overs (0 Run) Low full toss, on leg. Munsey blocks it out watchfully.
2.4 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! Good shot! Length, around off. Munsey makes room and slashes it through the cover region for a boundary.
2.3 overs (1 Run) Full-length, around middle and leg. Kyle Coetzer lifts it off the toe end of the blade. The ball goes over mid-wicket and lands safely. The batters cross for a single.
2.2 overs (0 Run) Afridi bangs in a short ball, on middle Kyle Coetzer ducks under this and leaves it alone.
2.1 overs (1 Run) Full length, around middle and leg. Munsey lifts it towards long on and gets the single. He fails to get the Free Hit away.
2.1 overs (1 Run) NO BALL! A length ball, on off, at 128 kph. Munsey stays back and blocks it out. The umpire signals a no ball, as the bowler oversteps. Free Hit to follow.
2.1 overs (1 Run) WIDE! Afridi misses his line and length this time. Short ball, around off. The ball slides down the leg side. Munsey leaves it alone. Wide called.
1.6 overs (1 Run) A good over for Scotland. Darted, on the pads. Munsey works it to long on for a single. 11 runs coming off the first two overs. A decent start for the Scottish side.
1.5 overs (1 Run) On off, Kyle Coetzer works it to mid on for a single.
1.4 overs (0 Run) Tossed up, on off. Kyle Coetzer blocks it out.
1.3 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! Nicely played! Kyle Coetzer gets off the mark with a boundary. Full, outside off. Kyle Coetzer punches it through cover off the front foot. The ball goes through the gap and races away to the boundary.
1.2 overs (0 Run) Flatter and outside off. Kyle Coetzer looks to chase it but misses.
1.1 overs (0 Run) Loopy ball, on off. Kyle Coetzer puts it to cover.
Who will bowl from the other end? Imad Wasim it is.
0.6 over (0 Run) Full, on off. Munsey punches it to mid off. A tidy over by Afridi.
0.5 over (0 Run) A length ball, on off. Munsey pushes it to cover.
0.4 over (4 Runs) FOUR! Up and over! George Munsey gets off the mark with a boundary. A full-length ball, on off. Munsey lifts it past mid-off for a boundary.
0.3 over (0 Run) A length ball, on off. Munsey pushes it out.
0.3 over (1 Run) WIDE! A length ball, sliding down leg. Munsey looks to flick it away but misses. The umpire signals a wide. The bowler and the keeper, Rizwan, are not happy about it. They think that the ball went off the pads. The umpire thinks otherwise.
0.2 over (0 Run) Two dots in a row! Afridi serves it full, and straight on the stumps. Munsey digs it out watchfully.
0.1 over (0 Run) Afridi starts with a full-length ball, on the pads. Munsey looks to clip it away. The ball takes the pads and rolls to the leg side.
