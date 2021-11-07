Pakistan vs Scotland: ICC T20 World Cup 2021 Live Cricket Score, Live Score Of Today's Match on NDTV Sports
Live Updates of Today Match between Pakistan vs Scotland from Sharjah Cricket Stadium, Sharjah. Check commentary and full scoreboard of the match.
4.6 overs (1 Run) Length, on the pads. Rizwan tucks it to deep square leg for a single. A good over for Pakistan.
4.5 overs (0 Run) Wheal fires in a yorker, on off. Rizwan comes forward and blocks it to the right of teh bowler. He dives to that side, collects the ball and misses his shy at the striker's end. If the wickets were hit, it could've been a close call.
4.4 overs (6 Runs) SIX! BANG! Rizwan gets into the party now. An off-pace delivery, full, on off. Rizwan smokes it over the square leg fence for a maximum. The balls goes a long way. 13 runs off the first 4 deliveries. How will Wheal end this over?
4.3 overs (1 Run) On a length, on top of off. Azam hangs back and guides it down the third man for a single.
4.2 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! Babar Azam gets it right this time. Back of a length, on off. Azam stays back and pulls it through mid-wicket and bags a boundary.
4.1 overs (2 Runs) In the air...safe! A length ball, on off. Azam stays back and looks to clear mid off, but he gets more elevation on it. Safyaan Sharif runs backward but the ball evades him in the end. This was a real teaser for the man there. The batters take two in the end. Scotland have been really good so far.
3.6 overs (0 Run) Full and on middle, blocked out. Another good over from Scotland! Just 4 runs from it.
3.5 overs (1 Run) Fired in, on middle. Babar Azam smacks it hard to the left of the bowler. Mark Watt tries to catch it with his left hand but it was hit too hard. Only gets fngertips to it and the ball rolls further away. The batters take a single. Babar Azam checks on him after completing the single.
3.4 overs (0 Run) Full and on middle, Babar Azam makes room and blocks it out.
3.3 overs (0 Run) Floats it up, on off, coming in with the angle. Babar Azam makes room and tries to drive but ends up inside-edging it to mid-wicket.
3.2 overs (0 Run) Full, on middle. Babar Azam wrists it to mid-wicket.
3.2 overs (1 Run) WIDE! Speared down the leg side. Babar Azam tries to hit it on the leg side but misses. Good take by Matthew Cross who moves on his left quickly and grabs it.
3.1 overs (0 Run) Flat and straight, on middle. Babar Azam punches it to extra cover.
3.1 overs (1 Run) WIDE! Loopy ball, down the leg side again. Babar Azam tries to sweep but misses. Wide called.
3.1 overs (1 Run) WIDE! Sprays this one, down leg. Babar Azam leaves it untouched. Wided.
Mark Watt comes on now.
2.6 overs (1 Run) On the pads, flicked to deep square leg for one.
2.5 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! Slightly overpitched, outside off. Babar Azam sees the width and caresses it through point for a boundary.
2.4 overs (0 Run) Length ball, in the corridor of uncertainty, Babar Azam pushes it to mid off.
2.3 overs (1 Run) Just short! Full in length, on leg. Mohammad Rizwan flicks it to short fine leg. The ball falls short of the fielder who fumbles and allows a single.
2.2 overs (1 Run) Fuller in length, outside off. Babar Azam pushes it wide of mid off and sprints across for a single.
2.1 overs (0 Run) On middle, at 132 kph, nipping in. Babar Azam clips it to mid-wicket.
Change. Safyaan Sharif is on now.
1.6 overs (1 Run) Another good over for Scotland! Back of a length, outside off. Babar Azam dabs it to third man. He retains the strike for the next over.
1.5 overs (1 Run) Length ball, much slower, on middle. Mohammad Rizwan prods and flicks it uppishly to deep mid-wicket. He rotates the strike by taking a single. With that single, Mohammad Rizwan now has the most T20 runs by a batsman in a calender year.
1.4 overs (1 Run) Babar Azam gets off the mark now! Length ball, around off. Babar Azam softly taps it in front of cover for a run.
1.3 overs (1 Run) Short of a length again, little slower this time, at 123 kph outside off. Mohammad Rizwan stands up on his toes and punches it to mid off for a quick one.
1.2 overs (0 Run) Back of a length, on middle. Mohammad Rizwan knocks it to mid on.
1.1 overs (2 Runs) Length ball, on leg, at 130 clicks. Mohammad Rizwan tucks it to deep square leg. This time he does come back for the second run and gets it comfortably.
Who will start from the other end? Brad Wheal it is.
0.6 over (0 Run) Top over from Hamza Tahir! Angling in with the arm, on off. Babar Azam tries to play with the spin. Gets an inside edge onto the pads. Just a single from the over.
0.5 over (1 Run) Finally gets off the mark! Floats it up, outside off. Mohammad Rizwan gets low and sweeps it to deep square leg for a single. He wants the second run but slips and thus settles for one.
0.4 over (0 Run) Four dots in a row! Tosses it up nicely, on middle. Mohammad Rizwan puts a stride forward and defends it back to the bowler.
0.3 over (0 Run) This is a good start by Scotland! Loopy ball, outside off. This time Mohammad Rizwan gets low and tries to sweep but does not make any contact with the ball.
0.2 over (0 Run) A low full toss outside off, Mohammad Rizwan steps out and knocks it in front of mid off.
0.1 over (0 Run) Hamza Tahir starts with a flighted delivery, outside off. Mohammad Rizwan smashes it hard but straight to cover-point.
Done with the pre-match formalities. The Scottish players spread out on the field after hearing some words by their skipper in a huddle. Babar Azam and Mohammad Rizwan stride out to bat. Hamza Tahir is set to start with the ball. Before the start, the Scottish team takes the knee to support the Black Lives Matter movement and the Pakistani teams have their hands on their hearts to show their support to the fight against racism. Here we go....
We are set for the clash! The teams are out for the national anthems. First, the anthem of Scotland will be played, followed by Pakistan's.
Shaheen Afridi is down for a chat. He says that bowling with Hasan Ali and Haris Rauf is great and it's a good combination. Tells that he has played for the last 3 years for Pakistan in all three formats and tries to keep things simple. Adds that whatever format it is, he tries to give 100 percent for the team. Says that Shahid Afridi is his hero and he requested PCB to get number 10 and feels lucky to have it.
Kyle Coetzer, the skipper of Scotland, says that they have been looking forward to playing against teams like India and Pakistan. Adds that they believed that they can beat the top sides, but it was important for them to go through these challenges. Informs that they have two changes and jokes that he is getting used to losing the toss now.
The captain of Pakistan, Babar Azam says that they will bat first. Mentions that they want to put runs on the board and put pressure on them. Tells that the people are supporting them and they are happy with their performance. Adds that they are looking to carry the same momentum and informs that they are unchanged.
Scotland (Playing XI) - George Munsey, Kyle Coetzer (C), Matthew Cross (WK), Richie Berrington, Dylan Budge (In for Calum MacLeod), Michael Leask, Chris Greaves, Mark Watt, Hamza Tahir (In for Alasdair Evans), Safyaan Sharif, Brad Wheal.
Pakistan (Unchanged playing XI) - Babar Azam (C), Mohammad Rizwan (WK), Fakhar Zaman, Mohammad Hafeez, Shoaib Malik, Asif Ali, Shadab Khan, Imad Wasim, Hasan Ali, Haris Rauf, Shaheen Afridi.
TOSS - Both the skippers come out to the middle for the flip of the coin. The coin goes up and lands in favour of Pakistan. They have opted to BAT first.
Just an update for everyone. The clash between Afghanistan and New Zealand has ended and the Kiwis have won the clash. That means that Pakistan will be joined by New Zealand as the two semi-finalists from this group. India and Afghanistan are eliminated and the clash between India and Namibia will be a dead rubber.
As far as Scotland are concerned, they won all their three matches in the first round but have underperformed in the Super 12s. They have lost all their four matches though they looked competitive in a couple of matches. The tournament has been a learning curve for them and will be only playing for pride. In their last match, they were folded for mere 85 runs and they will look to put up a better fight in this match and end the tournament on a winning note. Stay tuned for further updates.
Pakistan have already sealed their berth in the semi-finals by winning four matches on the trot. They are looking like a really strong side and are the only team to stay unbeaten so far. Since they have already qualified, it will be interesting to see how they approach this game. It'll be also interesting to see whether they play their first choice set of players or whether they will rest a few key players and test their bench strength. They would look to end the tournament on a high and remain unbeaten in the Super 12s.
Match 41 of the T20 World Cup sees a clash between Pakistan and Scotland. This is sort of a dead rubber as both teams have nothing to lose or gain from the Super 12s anymore. But, it is still a game of cricket and we hope for a good game. On that note, a very warm welcome to the coverage.
... Match Day ...
A dedicated team of experts bring you live score, live cricket score, live match update on Sports.NDTV.com. After 5.3 overs, Pakistan are 34/0. The live updates of Pakistan vs Scotland scorecard is also available. It is the perfect platform to follow your favourite teams in ICC T20 World Cup 2021. Keep a track on your favourite batsmen and bowlers through ICC T20 World Cup 2021 today match, ball by ball commentary, Pakistan vs Scotland, Pakistan vs Scotland live score, Pakistan vs Scotland scorecard. Follow the excitement of the ICC T20 World Cup 2021 on Sports.NDTV.com as you can follow live match updates and live cricket score through our platform.