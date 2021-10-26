Pakistan vs New Zealand Live Score Ball by Ball, ICC T20 World Cup 2021 Live Cricket Score Of Today's Match on NDTV Sports
Live Updates of Today Match between Pakistan vs New Zealand from Sharjah Cricket Stadium, Sharjah. Check commentary and full scoreboard of the match.
9.6 overs (2 Runs) Two more! Angled into the pads, Hafeez flicks, it goes well over mid-wicket. Two taken. Not the kind of over New Zealand needed after taking a wicket. 10 from it.
9.5 overs (1 Run) Angled into the pads, this is worked through square leg by Rizwan with ease for one.
9.4 overs (1 Run) On middle, Hafeez pushes it down to long on and gets to the other end. Good batting.
9.3 overs (6 Runs) SIX! SMACK! What a shot that is! Wow! That is the first ball he faced. It is a length delivery outside off, Hafeez stands tall and hits it well over the cover fence for a biggie.
9.2 overs (1 Run) Angled into the pads, Rizwan works it through mid-wicket. He calls for two but it is just a single.
Mohammad Hafeez comes in at number 4.
9.1 overs (0 Run) BEATEN! That is another beauty! Length and on off, this lands and moves away. Rizwan is beaten all ends up as he tries to drive.
Kane Williamson has taken the review for an LBW decision. The ball looks very close to the bat but UltraEdge confirms that it is definitely pad first. Ball Tracker shows that the ball is indeed going on to hit middle stump and what a review it has been for New Zealand. Fakhar Zaman is OUT!
8.6 overs (0 Run) OUT! LBW! New Zealand take the review and gets rid of Fakhar Zaman pretty early on. Flatter, around middle and leg. Zaman stays inside the crease and looks to defend it out but misses. The ball takes the pads and rolls out. Sodhi appeals for lbw but the umpire is unmoved. Kane Williamson takes it upstairs. The UltraEdge shows no bat is involved. The Ball Tracker shows three reds and Zaman holes out now. Can New Zealand build on this momentum now?
8.5 overs (1 Run) Full and outside off. Rizwan leans in and drives it towards cover for a single.
8.4 overs (1 Run) Loopy ball, around middle. Zaman clips it towards square leg for a single.
8.3 overs (6 Runs) SIX! All the way! This one is over the stands. Zaman gets into the attack now. Full and on off. Zaman gets on one knee and slog-sweeps it over the mid-wicket fence for a biggie.
8.2 overs (0 Run) Full and on off. Zaman gets low and reverse sweeps it towards backward point.
Ish Sodhi comes into the attack for the first time today.
8.1 overs (0 Run) Flighted, around off. Zaman looks to defend it out. The ball takes the outside edge and goes towards point.
7.6 overs (1 Run) Fuller and on middle, this is hit down to long on for one. End of an excellent over from Neesham.
7.5 overs (0 Run) Make that three dots in a row! Another slower one, well outside off, Zaman swings again but does not connect. Can Neesham end the over well?
7.4 overs (0 Run) Another dot! Pressure building. A slower one on off, Rizwan pushes it to covers.
7.3 overs (0 Run) That almost knocked him over! Zaman comes down the track, Neesham bowls a seam-up ball and angles it into the batter. Zaman swings but misses.
7.2 overs (1 Run) A slower one, fuller and on the pads, Rizwan looks to flick but misses. It hits the pad and rolls on the leg side. A single taken. Leg bye.
7.1 overs (1 Run) Neesham gets away with one there! It is short and on the body, Zaman does not connect with the ball that well, it goes towards fine leg for one.
James Neesham now comes on to bowl.
6.6 overs (1 Run) A single to end! So a good comeback by the bowler after going for a boundary on the second ball. Just the six from the over. Tosses it up, enticing the batter to go big but Zaman works it towards mid-wicket and takes one.
6.5 overs (0 Run) Yet another dot! Quicker and on off, Zaman pushes it to covers again.
6.4 overs (0 Run) Confusion but safe! Flatter and on off, it is pushed to cover. Zaman wants a run but is sent back. He felt there was one there and is still arguing about it.
6.3 overs (1 Run) On middle, fuller, this is worked through mid-wicket for one.
6.2 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! That is a handy boundary! Much-needed! Not a good delivery from Santner. It is down the leg side. Rizwan sweeps and it goes fine to the fine leg fence.
6.1 overs (0 Run) Flatter and on middle, this is defended back to the bowler.
Mitchell Santner (1-0-7-0) is brought back into the attack.
5.6 overs (0 Run) A dot to end and just the two runs and the huge wicket of Azam from the 6th. A really good Powerplay for New Zealand. Pakistan are 30 for 1. They need another 105 in 84. The last ball is on a length and around off, Zaman guides it to point.
5.5 overs (0 Run) Yet another dot! Down the leg side this time, a slower one. It holds in the surface. Zaman looks to flick but misses. It hits the pad and the keeper does well to dive to his right and stop it.
5.4 overs (0 Run) That one stays low and there was no foot movement from Zaman there! Short and outside off, Zaman cuts but is beaten.
5.3 overs (1 Run) Another one which is slightly short and on middle, Rizwan pulls it hard through square leg for one.
5.2 overs (1 Run) Zaman is underway! Fuller and on off, it is pushed to mid off for a quick run.
Fakhar Zaman somes in at number 3.
5.1 overs (0 Run) OUT! KNOCKS HIM OVER! 100th T20I wicket for Tim Southee and what a wicket it is and what a time to get it! His team was in desperate need of a wicket, they were keeping ti tight but they needed a breakthrough and he has got the big fish, Babar Azam. The crowd here has gone silent! Once again it is that length, just ahead of a shorter length and behind a good length. Southee bowls a cutter. Azam looks to pull which is not a good idea on this surface. The ball stays low, sneaks under the bat and hits the stumps. Excellent decision to keep Southee on and even better from the experienced campaigner.
