Pakistan vs New Zealand: ICC T20 World Cup 2021 Live Cricket Score, Live Score Of Today's Match on NDTV Sports
Live Updates of Today Match between Pakistan vs New Zealand from Sharjah Cricket Stadium, Sharjah. Check commentary and full scoreboard of the match.
9.6 overs (0 Run) Fullish ball, on off and Williamson can't get it past the bowler.
9.5 overs (1 Run) Flatter delivery, around middle. Conway works it through mid-wicket with soft hands and picks up a single.
9.4 overs (1 Run) On middle and punched off the back foot down to long on for one.
9.3 overs (0 Run) Pushed through quicker and on off, Williamson defends it back to thw bowler.
9.2 overs (2 Runs) Slowed up and bowled on a length, around the off stump. Kane Williamson rocks back and gets it through covers for an easy two.
DRINKS – Pakistani bowlers have been impressive with the ball yet gain. They have picked up three wickets and look to be in a commanding position. New Zealand, started off slowly, but lost wickets in regular intervals to put themselves in a spot of bother. The side will hope, the current pair is able to stitch an important partnership and do the repair work successfully. Devon Conway walks out for New Zealand now.
9.1 overs (0 Run) OUT! CAUGHT! James Neesham didn't occupy the crease for long. Mohammad Hafeez strikes off his first delivery as he gets rid of the dangerous Neesham. This one is tossed up, around off stump. Neesham looks to flick it across and clear the short boundary at mid-wicket. The ball goes off the toe end of the bat and Fakhar Zaman runs to his left from the cow corner fence to take a nice running catch. James Neesham will be hugely disappointed with that shot.
Mohammad Hafeez comes into the attack now.
8.6 overs (0 Run) Quicker one, fired in at middle. This one skids on and Kane Williamson does well to keep it out.
8.5 overs (1 Run) Wasim tries to angle it in from well outside off. James Neesham cuts it behind point on the off side and gets off the mark with a single.
8.4 overs (1 Run) On off again, Williamson works it through cover off the back foot for a single.
8.3 overs (0 Run) Flatter one, on off and Williamson taps it to backward point.
James Neesham comes out at number 4. New Zealand changing the order a bit.
8.2 overs (0 Run) OUT! CAUGHT! Daryl Mitchell looks to go back-to-back but instead holes out to long on. This is a bit short and on middle. Daryl Mitchell just looks to hit through the line of the ball. Mitchell mistimes it badly and the ball goes straight to Fakhar Zaman at long on, who takes the catch well inside the boundary rope. Imad Wasim gets his reward for some fine bowling.
8.1 overs (6 Runs) SIX! Just over the ropes. On off and it seems like Daryl Mitchell is beaten in flight. Mitchell still goes after it and the ball goes flat, to the right of long off and clears the boundary rope. Shaheen Afridi puts in the dive but in vain. Maximum!
7.6 overs (0 Run) Tossed up, on off and this one turns a bit as well. Williamson stays solid in defense.
7.5 overs (0 Run) Flatter one, on the stumps. Williamson blocks it off the back foot.
7.4 overs (2 Runs) Flighted ball, on middle. Kane Williamson leans in and drives it through mid on for a couple of runs.
7.3 overs (0 Run) Now a bit of turn as well. On off and this one turns away after pitching. Kane Williamson watchfully plays it towards cover-point.
7.2 overs (0 Run) Williamson will feel he missed out there. Juicy full toss, around off and Williamson caresses it towards cover.
Shadab Khan comes into the attack now.
7.1 overs (1 Run) LEG BYE! Khan starts off with the wrong one, on middle. Daryl Mitchell doesn't pick it up as he looks to work it across the line. The ball goes off the pads on the off side and they get a leg bye.
6.6 overs (0 Run) This time Wasim pushes it quicker and fuller, on off stump. Williamson is pushed on the back foot as he nudges it towards point. Just the three singles of that over.
6.5 overs (0 Run) This one is flatter and angled into middle and leg, Williamson does well to keep it out on the off side.
6.4 overs (1 Run) Slightly tossed up, around off. Mitchell leans in and works it on the leg side for one.
6.3 overs (0 Run) Quicker and flatter, on middle. Mitchell blocks it out.
6.2 overs (1 Run) Pushed through quicker and on middle. Williamson goes deep in his crease and works it throigh mid on for a single.
6.1 overs (1 Run) On off, Mitchell skips down the track and pushes it through mid-wicket for a single.
Imad Wasim (2-0-13-0) is back on now.
5.6 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! Easy pickings for Kane Williamson. Angled in at the pads and Williamson just helps it past the short fine leg fielder and the ball races away into the fence. New Zealand are 42/1 at the end of the Powerplay.
5.5 overs (0 Run) Full and straight at 148 kph. Williamson keeps it out.
5.4 overs (1 Run) Banged into the deck, around off and Mitchell pulls it off the bottom half of the bat towards cow corner for a run.
5.3 overs (1 Run) Williamson is off the mark straightaway. On the pads and flicked towards deep square leg for a single.
The skipper, Kane Williamson walks out at number 3.
5.2 overs (0 Run) OUT! Cleaned up! Martin Guptill looked edgy out there and now has to depart early. Martin Guptill makes room and Haris Rauf follows him with a length ball. Guptill looks to whip it on the leg side but is through his shot a bit early. The ball crashes into his pads and goes onto hit the leg stump. The bails come off and Haris Rauf has drawn first blood.
5.1 overs (0 Run) Wow! Haris Rauf starts off with a spicy yorker, at 149 kph and right at the toes of Martin Guptill. Guptill can't do much about it and gets hit on the toes.
