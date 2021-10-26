Pakistan vs New Zealand Live Score Ball by Ball, ICC T20 World Cup 2021 Live Cricket Score Of Today's Match on NDTV Sports
Live Updates of Today Match between Pakistan vs New Zealand from Sharjah Cricket Stadium, Sharjah. Check commentary and full scoreboard of the match.
The play is halted.
16.6 overs (0 Run) No run.
16.5 overs (0 Run) Swing and a miss! Good-length ball, outside off. Ali looks to chase it but misses.
Kane Williamson has taken the review for an LBW decision. This one is more hope than certainty. UltraEdge shows that there's no bat involved and Ball Tracker confirms that the ball is going over the stumps. Asif Ali stays at the crease.
16.4 overs (0 Run) NOT OUT! Southee appeals for an lbw but the umpire is unmoved. A length ball, around middle and off. Ali stays inside the crease and looks to pull it away but misses. He gets rapped on the pads, Southee and the team appeals but the umpire says no. Kane Williamson decides to take it upstairs. The UltraEdge shows no bat is involved. The Ball Tracker shows that the ball is missing the wickets. Asif Ali survies.
16.3 overs (6 Runs) SIX! Ali is on a roll. Back-to-back maximums. Touch short and on off. Ali hangs back and powers it over the long on fence for another biggie. Pakistan are right back in it.
16.2 overs (6 Runs) SIX! BANG! Ali is getting his side back in the game. He hits it down the ground. Slower ball, half volley, around off. Ali powers it down the ground for a maximum at long off.
Tim Southee (3-0-12-1) to bowl out.
16.1 overs (1 Run) Southee starts his final over with a single. Slower, length ball, around off. Malik hangs back and punches it through cover for a single.
15.6 overs (1 Run) LEG BYE! Full and down leg. Malik misses his sweep. The ball rolls out off the pads. The batters collect a leg bye. 37 needed in 24 balls.
15.5 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! This might release some pressure. Full and on middle. Malik dances down the track and lifts it towards long on. The ball ends up in the boundary.
15.4 overs (0 Run) Two dots in a row now. The pressure keeps mounting with every dot ball. Darted, on the pads. Malik looks to sweep it away but misses. The ball rolls out off the pads.
15.3 overs (0 Run) A dot now! Flighted, full and on off. Malik steps forward and pushes it to cover.
15.2 overs (1 Run) Another single now! Flatter and around off. Ali guides it towards third man for a single.
15.1 overs (1 Run) Tossed up, on off. Malik comes down the track and works it to long on for a single.
