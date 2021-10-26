Pakistan vs New Zealand Live Score Ball by Ball, ICC T20 World Cup 2021 Live Cricket Score Of Today's Match on NDTV Sports
Live Updates of Today Match between Pakistan vs New Zealand from Sharjah Cricket Stadium, Sharjah. Check commentary and full scoreboard of the match.
14.6 overs (4 Runs) Four!
Asif Ali comes in at number 7.
14.5 overs (0 Run) OUT! LBW! Once agian that is a poor stroke by Imad! Not sure why he would try that! It is on the stumps, a seam-up ball. Wasim looks to play the reverse sweep but misses. It hits him on the pad. An appeal and the finger is raised. Wasim starts limping off but then thinks of a review, time is up though and he goes back.
14.4 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! Slapped away! That is a pressure relieving boundary! It is short and a slower one. Imad Wasim waits and then slams it over covers for a boundary. Much-needed.
14.3 overs (0 Run) Really not sure about that shot! Imad gets into the position to play the reverse sweep quite early. This is bowled down the leg side. Imad misses. Not wided.
14.2 overs (1 Run) Just the one! Outside off, Malik guides it to short third man. He takes off for one. The throw comes at the bowler's end but he does not hit.
14.1 overs (0 Run) Fuller and on off, Malik pushes it to covers. A dot to begin. Dots are gold.
13.6 overs (1 Run) A single to end! A decent over by Sodhi. 53 needed in 36. Excellent stop. Saves three for his side. Shorter and outside off, this is cut towards point. The fielder there, dives to his left and stops it.
Trent Boult (2-0-11-0) is brought back into the attack.
13.6 overs (2 Runs) WIDE AND A RUN! Bonus for Pakistan! Short and down the leg side. Wasim looks to pull but misses. The keeper does not collect it cleanly. A single taken.
13.5 overs (1 Run) Just the one! On the pads, Malik works it through square leg for one.
13.4 overs (1 Run) Just the one! On off, this is hit down to long off for one.
13.3 overs (0 Run) Yet another dot! Pressure building! The reverse sweep comes out, the ball is outside off. Wasim misses and it hits the pad. Something has to give here. Run rate needed going up.
13.2 overs (1 Run) Shorter and on middle, this is whipped through mid-wicket for one more.
13.1 overs (1 Run) Outside off, Wasim hits it down to long off for one.
Bowling change.
12.6 overs (1 Run) Well fielded by Southee! Fuller and outside off, this is hit towards cover. Two fielders dive for it but Southee at mid off stops it. Just the one.
12.5 overs (0 Run) Full and down the leg side, Wasim looks to flick but misses, it hits the pad and goes to the keeper, an appeal but turned down.
12.4 overs (1 Run) Good length and on off, Malik looks to drive but gets an inside edge onto the pads. It rolls on the off side for one.
12.3 overs (0 Run) Fuller and on middle, Malik works it to mid-wicket. No run taken.
12.2 overs (1 Run) Outside off, Wasim guides it through point for one.
12.1 overs (2 Runs) Does not time it but gets two! The plan is to probably go after Neesham! Imad straightaway skips down the track and Neesham bowls it wide outside off, it is dragged down towards long on for two.
James Neesham (2-0-13-0) is back into the attack.
11.6 overs (1 Run) A single now! On the pads, Wasim looks to flick but gets an inside edge, it hits the pad and rolls on the leg side. A single.
11.5 overs (0 Run) On middle, Wasim works it to mid-wicket.
11.4 overs (0 Run) OUT! LBW! That is plumb and the main man is out of here! This is a huge blow and the fans know it here as there is pin drop silence now! Flatter and on middle, this one skids through. Rizwan goes back to flick but misses. It hits him on the pads. An appeal and the finger is raised. Rizwan knows he is a goner but still walks up to his partner to have a word. No review. New Zealand well and truly on top now.
Imad Wasim walks out to bat at number 6.
11.4 overs (1 Run) WIDE! Slows it up but bowls it well wide outside off. Wided.
11.3 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! Pulled hard and into the fence! That is a half tracker! Short and on middle, Rizwan pulls it hard through mid-wicket. In the gap and races away to the fence. Not good bowling and Rizwan pounces on it.
11.2 overs (1 Run) Flatter and on off, Malik plays it through point for one.
11.1 overs (0 Run) Tossed up on middle, Malik plays it back to the bowler.
Shoaib Malik is the new man at the crease. Ish Sodhi (1-0-8-1) is brought back into the attack.
10.6 overs (0 Run) OUT! TAKEN! IS THAT SUPERMAN? NO! THAT IS DEVON CONWAY WITH AN ABSOLUTE BEAUTY OF A TAKE! WOW! Timely wicket for the Kiwis as the momentum just started to shift and the move to get Santner on has worked wonders. Hafeez will feel a touch unfortunate. He had creamed that! Skips down the track, gets to the pitch of it and places it wide of long off. It seems to be destined for a boundary but Conway runs there, dives and takes a stunner. This game is just swinging from one way to the another. 72 needed in 54.
10.5 overs (1 Run) Shorter and outside off, Rizwan plays it through point for one. 5 singles in the over so far. Can he end it well?
10.4 overs (1 Run) Dealing in singles now! On off, Hafeez eases it down to long off for one.
10.3 overs (1 Run) Tosses it up on off, Rizwan sweeps it through mid-wicket for one.
10.2 overs (1 Run) Fires it on the pads, Hafeez works it through square leg for one.
10.1 overs (1 Run) Really good running! Flatter and on off, Rizwan plays it towards cover and takes off. Hafeez puts in the dive to get in.
