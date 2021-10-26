Pakistan vs New Zealand: ICC T20 World Cup 2021 Live Cricket Score, Live Score Of Today's Match on NDTV Sports
Live Updates of Today Match between Pakistan vs New Zealand from Sharjah Cricket Stadium, Sharjah. Check commentary and full scoreboard of the match.
PITCH REPORT - It is a typical Sharjah pitch and it is the surface that favours spin the most. The pace bowlers will have to rely on their variations and the batters will look to take advantage of the shorter boundaries here. There might be a bit of dew later on in the evening.
Mohammad Hafeez is in for a chat. He says that definitely the last match was a good one and it got them prepared for the whole tournament. Adds that they have their focus on the next game and they are mentally and physically ready for the match. Mentions that knowing the conditions does have slight advantage but its about adjusting and applying oneself. Mentions that now they are moving to a new venue and they will have to assess the conditions in Sharjah as they are playing over there after two years. Ends by saying that he was probably the loudest in the dug out in the previous match.
Kane Williamson, the New Zealand skipper, is up for a chat. He says, there is a fantastic crowd, and good energy in the ground. Adds, they will hope to commit to the plan and hope they adapt quickly to the conditions, as all three venues are completely different.
The Pakistan skipper, Babar Azam says that they will bowl first and look to take early wickets to put pressure on the opposition and also due to the dew factor. Adds that the last match was a good game but they need to keep up the momentum. Says that the boys are in good shape and will look to adapt to conditions here. Informs that they are going with the same playing XI.
New Zealand (Playing XI) - Martin Guptill, Daryl Mitchell, Kane Williamson (C), Devon Conway, Glenn Phillips, James Neesham, Tim Seifert (WK), Mitchell Santner, Tim Southee, Ish Sodhi, Trent Boult.
Pakistan (Unchanged playing XI) - Babar Azam (C), Mohammad Rizwan (WK), Fakhar Zaman, Mohammad Hafeez, Shoaib Malik, Asif Ali, Shadab Khan, Imad Wasim, Hasan Ali, Haris Rauf, Shaheen Afridi.
TOSS - Both the skippers stride out to the middle for an all-important toss. The coin goes up and lands in favour of Pakistan. They have opted to BOWL first.
Update - A huge blow for New Zealand. It is being said that Lockie Ferguson has been ruled out of the T20 World Cup. But, New Zealand do have an option in Adam Milne, who can replace him for the future fixtures. Although, it will be subject to ICC approval.
On the other hand, New Zealand is coming into this game hunting for their winning momentum. Also, the Kiwis have struggled in such UAE conditions, they will hope the stat changes in their favour this time around as they do well in ICC events. During the warm-up games, New Zealand could not get a win under their belly, they suffered consecutive defeats, the first one against Australia followed by one against England. Their batters need to up their game, they could not deliver their potential in those couple of games and should concentrate on building partnerships. While, their bowling pack have been decent in the two outings and the good news is that Trent Boult is in form and Jimmy Neesham has also had a stellar year so far and his variations might be key in this match. How Kane Williamson manages his batting while handling the captaincy pressure will be interesting to see. Devon Conway is the one to watch out for with the bat. Will the Kiwis make a statement in the UAE conditions? Or will the familiar Pakistan side continue on their merry way? We shall find out soon, as the toss is not far away.
Pakistan side surely has the winning momentum with them coming into this game. They have broken their jinx against India in the World Cup format and it couldn't have been any better. The last game started off with some brutal pace bowling by Shaheen Afridi, who torn apart the opening pair and the rest of the bowlers chipped in as well. Then the pair of Babar Azam and Mohammad Rizwan stole the show with the bat for the side. Both players knocked half-centuries and made sure to get those crucial point alongside their name in the points table. Pakistan can be called as the Dark Horses of this edition of T20 World Cup. They will hope to take the winning momentum forward.
Hello and a warm welcome to game number 19 of the ICC Men's T20 World Cup, 2021. In this game, Pakistan will be locking horns against New Zealand. Pakistan are coming into this game after a mighty victory against their neighbours India, whereas New Zealand will be kick-starting their campaign against a tough looking Pakistan side.
