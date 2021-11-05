New Zealand vs Namibia Live Score Ball by Ball, ICC T20 World Cup 2021 Live Cricket Score Of Today's Match on NDTV Sports
8.6 overs (1 Run) 1 run.
8.5 overs (0 Run) Tossed up, on off, Green taps it back to the bowler.
8.4 overs (1 Run) Another single now! Full, around middle. Erasmus works it to long on off the inner half. A single is taken.
8.3 overs (1 Run) Flatter and short, around off. Green punches it to point for a single.
8.2 overs (0 Run) On off, Green defends it out.
Who will walk out next? Zane Green it is.
8.1 overs (0 Run) OUT! BOWLED! Mitchell Santner strikes this time and Namibia lose their second wicket!
7.6 overs (1 Run) Full and on the pads. Baard clips it through square leg for a single.
7.5 overs (1 Run) Back of a length, around off. Gerhard Erasmus guides it to short third man for a single.
7.4 overs (1 Run) Good length, on off. Baard works it to mid-wicket for a single.
7.3 overs (1 Run) A length ball, on the pads. Gerhard Erasmus flicks it to square leg for a single.
Gerhard Erasmus is the new man in.
7.2 overs (0 Run) OUT! TIMBER! James Neesham comes into the attack and finds the breakthrough. He continues his good work in this game. Helped with the blade earlier on and now he shines with the ball. A length ball, around middle. Michael Van Lingen stays inside the crease and looks to heave it across the line but misses. The ball did not bounce much off the deck. The ball goes through to castle the stumps. A brilliant decision by Williamson to get Neesham into the attack. Also James Neesham gets his 150th wicket in T20 cricket.
7.1 overs (2 Runs) Touch short, outside off, Michael Van Lingen hangs back and cuts it through point for a couple.
James Neesham is into the attack now.
6.6 overs (1 Run) LEG BYE! Darted, on the pads. Michael Van Lingen misses his flick. The ball goes towards short fine leg off the pads. They collect a leg bye.
6.5 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! Michael Van Lingen gets lucky this time. Full, around middle and leg. It was quicker. Michael Van Lingen gets behind the line and looks to push it away. The ball goes towards fine leg off the inside edge and finds the boundary.
6.4 overs (0 Run) On off, blocked out by Michael Van Lingen.
6.3 overs (3 Runs) Good running! Full and on middle. Baard steps across and sweeps it towards fine leg. Daryl Mitchell puts in a dive in the deep to keep the ball in play. The batters pick three comfortably.
6.2 overs (1 Run) Full and on off. Michael Van Lingen punches it to long off for a single.
6.1 overs (0 Run) Flighted, full and down leg. Michael Van Lingen looks to sweep it away but misses. The ball though flicks the pads on it's way.
Mitchell Santner comes to bowl now.
5.6 overs (1 Run) A great over for Namibia. 12 runs coming off it. Back of a length, around middle, Michael Van Lingen pulls it to deep square leg for a single. At the end of Powerplay, Namibia are at 36/0.
5.5 overs (6 Runs) SIX! Michael Van Lingen is not going to sit back. They are taking the game to the Kiwis here. Fuller and on off. Michael Van Lingen gets under it and muscles it over the long on fence for a maximum.
5.4 overs (0 Run) Slower ball, on a length, around off. Michael Van Lingen taps it to cover.
5.3 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! Lovely, this shot was all about timing! A length ball, outside off, Michael Van Lingen hangs back and lifts it towards long off for a boundary.
5.2 overs (1 Run) LEG BYE! Fuller, around middle and leg. Baard looks to tuck it away, but misses. The ball takes the pads and rolls to the off side. The batters collect a leg bye.
5.1 overs (0 Run) On a length, around off. Baard defends it out watchfully.
