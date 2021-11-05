New Zealand vs Namibia Live Score Ball by Ball, ICC T20 World Cup 2021 Live Cricket Score Of Today's Match on NDTV Sports
Live Updates of Today Match between New Zealand vs Namibia from Sharjah Cricket Stadium, Sharjah. Check commentary and full scoreboard of the match.
8.3 overs (1 Run) Leg bye.
8.2 overs (1 Run) 1 run.
8.1 overs (0 Run) Full and on the pads, Williamson defends it to the leg side.
7.6 overs (0 Run) A dot to end the over! Flatter ball, outside off. Devon Conway punches hard but finds the cover fielder.
7.5 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! Finds the fence this time! Another ball fuller in length, outside off. Devon Conway drills it back past the bowler for a boundary.
7.4 overs (2 Runs) Tossed up, outside off. Devon Conway pumps it down the ground. JJ Smit runs across from long off and dives full stretch. He saves a couple for his side.
7.3 overs (1 Run) Floated, around middle and leg. Kane Williamson works it to long and collects a run.
7.2 overs (1 Run) Flatter ball,on middle. Devon Conway clips it to the leg side and takes a run.
7.1 overs (1 Run) Tossed up, on middle. Kane Williamson drills it to long on for a run.
6.6 overs (0 Run) A quicker ball, around off. Devon Conway blocks it off the back foot.
6.5 overs (1 Run) Flatter ball, around off. Kane Williamson pushes it to cover and takes a single.
6.4 overs (1 Run) Flatter ball, darted on the pads. Devon Conway clips it to mid-wicket for a run.
6.3 overs (1 Run) Flatter ball, around middle. Kane Williamson eases it to long on for a single.
Two wickets down rather quickly and the middle order of New Zealand is under a bit of pressure. Here comes Devon Conway out to bat.
6.2 overs (0 Run) OUT! TAKEN! That is a brilliant running catch from Michael Van Lingen! New Zealand lose both their openers now! Tossed up, around off. Daryl Mitchell skips down and looks to go downtown. He does not time it well, the ball takes the outer half of the bat and lobs up to the right of the deep coevr fielder. Michael Van Lingen runs there, dives and takes a fantastic catch!
6.1 overs (0 Run) Tossed up, around off. Daryl Mitchell reverse sweeps it to point.
Change. Bernard Scholtz is back. He went for 9 in his first over.
5.6 overs (1 Run) A single to end the over! Length ball, around off. Daryl Mitchell pushes it to mid off and takes a run. At the end of the Powerplay, New Zealand are 43/1.
5.5 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! Good-length ball, around middle and leg. Daryl Mitchell waits for it and then whips it behind square on the leg side for a boundary.
5.4 overs (1 Run) Full ball, darted on the pads. Kane Williamson stays back and flicks it to deep mid-wicket for one.
5.3 overs (1 Run) Length ball, around leg. Daryl Mitchell clips it to deep square leg for a single.
5.2 overs (0 Run) Good-length ball, around off. Daryl Mitchell defends it off the back foot.
5.1 overs (0 Run) Length ball, around off. Daryl Mitchell blocks it off the back foot.
Follow the ICC T20 World Cup 2021 live cricket score on Sports.NDTV.com. After 8.3 overs, New Zealand are 57/2. Get live score, ball by ball commentary and much more. Keep track of ICC T20 World Cup 2021 today match between New Zealand and Namibia. Everything related to New Zealand and Namibia match will be available on Sports.NDTV.com. Stay updated with New Zealand vs Namibia live score. Do check for New Zealand vs Namibia scorecard. You can get scorecard updates, match related facts. Get quick live updates with ads, Sports.NDTV.com, which is the perfect destination for live cricket score.