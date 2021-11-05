Story ProgressBack to home
New Zealand vs Namibia Score T20 World Cup 2021 Match Live Updates: New Zealand Face Minnows Namibia In Sharjah
T20 World Cup 2021 Live Score, NZ vs NAM: New Zealand face minnows Namibia in a Group 2 fixture of the ongoing T20 World Cup at the Sharjah Cricket Stadium on Friday.
NZ vs NAM Live Score: New Zealand face Namibia in Sharjah© AFP
New Zealand face minnows Namibia in a Group 2 fixture of the ongoing T20 World Cup at the Sharjah Cricket Stadium on Friday. The Black Caps are favorites are to finish as runner-ups from Group 2, behind table-toppers Pakistan, with two games to go. They've won their last two games against India and Scotland and will hope to continue the winning momentum. Namibia, on the other hand, have impressed everyone in what has been a brilliant maiden T20 World Cup campaign. After beating Scotland in their first game of the Super 12 stage, Namibia have gone done fighting against Afghanistan and Pakistan in their last two game. (LIVE SCORECARD)
Super 12 - Match 36, ICC World Twenty20, 2021, Nov 05, 2021
It is time for New Zealand and Namibia to cross swords in match number 36 of the T20 World Cup. Namibia are writing their own script in this tournament. After crossing all the hurdles in the qualifiers and going through Super 12s, they have faced a few ups and downs. They won their first game against Scotland but after that have lost two on the trot. Their recent loss came against a formidable Pakistan team. They were asked to bowl first and bowled really well in the first 10 overs but then lost the plot. The bowlers gave away 130 runs in the next 10 overs and that hurt them. They were asked to chase a massive target of 190 but only managed to score 144. However, the big positive for them was that Craig Williams found his form back. New Zealand on the other hand, after losing to Pakistan, have done really well to win two games on the trot. Their bowlers stepped up and restricted India to only 110 which they chased down easily and then against Scotland, it was the Martin Guptill's show that helped them to post 172. They will be glad that Guptill found his mojo back but they will be a little bit worried about their death bowling. Though they won the match, the bowlers gave away 48 runs in the last 4 overs and they would look to improve that. The Kiwis would look to continue their winning momentum and get inch closer to the semi final berth while for Namibia, the permutations and combinations might give them an outside chance. But then as they say if wishes were horses, beggars would ride. They would only hope and pray and would look to control the controllables. This game surely promises to be a cracker.