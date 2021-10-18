Ireland and Netherlands will face off in Match 3 of Round 1 of the T20 World Cup 2021 at the Sheikh Zayed Stadium in Abu Dhabi on Monday. Ireland had won both of their warm-up matches vs Bangladesh and Papua New Guinea that they played before the start of the tournament. The Netherlands, on the other hand, lost to Scotland by 32 runs in their first warm-up game while they made a comeback in the second game against Oman where they registered a victory by 4 runs. The top 4 teams out of 8 in Round 1 will qualify for the Super 12 stage.



Where will the ICC T20 World Cup 2021 Ireland vs Netherlands match be played?

The ICC T20 World Cup 2021 Ireland vs Netherlands match will be played at Sheikh Zayed Stadium in Abu Dhabi.

When will the ICC T20 World Cup 2021 Ireland vs Netherlands match be played?

The ICC T20 World Cup Ireland vs Netherlands match will be played on Monday, October 18.

What time will the ICC T20 World Cup 2021 Ireland vs Netherlands match begin?

The ICC T20 World Cup 2021 Ireland vs Netherlands match will begin at 3:30 PM IST.

Which TV channels will broadcast the ICC T20 World Cup 2021 Ireland vs Netherlands match?

The ICC T20 World Cup 2021 Ireland vs Netherlands match will be broadcast live on Star Sports 1 and Star Sports 1 HD.

Where to watch live streaming of the ICC T20 World Cup 2021 Ireland vs Netherlands match?

The live streaming of the ICC T20 World Cup 2021 Ireland vs Netherlands match will be available on Hotstar. You can also follow live updates on sports.ndtv.com.

(All telecast and streaming timings are as per the information received from the host broadcasters)