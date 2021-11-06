India barely broke a sweat on Friday as they notched a comprehensive eight-wicket win over Scotland in the Super 12 stage of the T20 World Cup in Dubai, clinching victory in just 39 balls in the chase. Winning the toss and bowling first, India packed off Scotland for 85, with Ravindra Jadeja and Mohammed Shami both picking three wickets each and Jasprit Bumrah claiming two. In response, KL Rahul scored a quickfire fifty and put India on the brink of victory alongside fellow opener Rohit Sharma. India lost both openers in quick succession before Virat Kohli and Suryakumar Yadav sealed the win.

Here is our report card of Team India's performance against Scotland:

1) KL Rahul (50) - 9/10

His 19-ball 50 helped set up a successful run-chase in under seven overs, which helped push India's net run-rate above that of New Zealand and Afghanistan.

2) Rohit Sharma (30) - 7/10

The veteran opener combined well with Rahul at the beginning of India's innings and hit a few delightful strokes of his own.

3) Virat Kohli (2*)

The skipper didn't have to do much in India's innings but his decision-making throughout the game seemed spot on.

4) Suryakumar Yadav (6*)

Suryakumar hit the winning six for India on Friday but had little to do with the bat as his side was already on the brink of victory by the time he arrived at the crease.

5) Rishabh Pant (DNB)

The wicketkeeper-batter didn't have to bat but didn't put a foot wrong with his keeping duties.

6) Hardik Pandya (DNB)

The all-rounder didn't get to bat or bowl but did take two catches to remove George Munsey and Chris Greaves.

7) Ravindra Jadeja (3/15) - 9/10

A masterful performance with the ball by Jadeja was crucial to India's win on Friday. He got the third, fourth and fifth wickets of the Scottish innings and the minnows were never able to recover from the blows.

8) Ravichandran Ashwin (1/29) - 6/10

Ashwin took some heat in the middle overs just when the Scotland batters were trying to prop up their run rate. He did get the wicket of Chris Greaves though.

9) Mohammed Shami (3/15) - 9/10

The experienced pacer put in a splendid performance as he finished with figures of 3/15, albeit in three overs. He removed George Munsey, Calum MacLeod and Alasdair Evans.

10) Jasprit Bumrah (2/10) - 8/10

Another economical spell from Bumrah that also included two wickets - that of Scotland skipper Kyle Coetzer and tail-ender Mark Watt.

Promoted

11) Varun Chakaravarthy (0/15) - 7/10

The spinner didn't return with a wicket but didn't give away too many runs either in his three overs.