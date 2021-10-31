India's second match of the Super 12 stage in the ongoing ICC T20 World Cup against New Zealand is going to be another tough test. The Blackcaps know the Indians very well, having played them quite often and also playing alongside them in the Indian Premier League. Indian batters have in the past struggled against the Kiwi pacers and that is something which will give confidence to Kane Williamson's team. Trent Boult is going to be a key figure in New Zealand's bowling line-up and on Saturday he revealed how he would attack the India batters.

"Early wickets are definitely the focus for us as a bowling group. But we just need to be nice and clear and nice and accurate on where we're trying to put the ball," Boult said.

The Kiwis too have lost to Pakistan, like the Indians. Boult saw how India's top order struggled against the pace and swing of Shaheen Shah Afridi, and being a left-arm paceman himself, he said he would want to do the same against the Indian batsmen.

"I'm not too sure what the plan is with what overs certain bowlers are bowling. But I thought the way Shaheen bowled the other night from a left-armer, watching on I thought it was amazing. But there's quality batsmen in that India lineup.

"But hopefully, from my point of view, it swings around a little bit and I can mirror what Shaheen did the other night," the experienced paceman said.

Boult knows New Zealand have had some success against the Indians in the ICC events off late but he said that the team will not take a tough opposition like India lightly.

"Like I touched on before, there's always a lot of excitement that comes with playing India. And we've probably enjoyed some success over them over the last few years, I suppose, in these ICC tournaments. But it definitely doesn't mean we'll treat them lightly or anything like that. It's a big game for both teams. And I'm sure we're both looking forward to putting on a good show," Boult said.

Both India and New Zealand are looking to win their first match of the competition and a win could go a long way in consolidating their poition as the second semi-finalists from the group.