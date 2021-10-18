India captain Virat Kohli has won the toss and elected to bowl vs England in a first warm-up game of the T20 World Cup on Monday at ICC Cricket Ground in Dubai. Virat Kohli, on his last captaincy stint, will look to fine-tune the team's combination when the inaugural champions will take on Eoin Morgan-led England side ahead of the start of Super 12 matches. Most of the Indian players were not part of the T20I setup when the national side had played against Sri Lanka earlier this year. England on the other side, who have three top-quality openers Jonny Bairstow, Jason Roy, and Jos Buttler will also look to finalise their best playing XI ahead of the main matches. England are coming in this tournament after a consecutive T20I series wins over Pakistan and Sri Lanka earlier this year but Eoin Morgan's side is without its top two T20I players- Ben Stokes and Jofra Archer in the mega tournament. (LIVE SCORECARD)

October 18 2021 19:47 (IST) OUT! Shami to Buttler, OUT!! BOWLED!! Shami takes the revenge of two boundaries!! Excellent delivery from India's speedster.

October 18 2021 19:45 (IST) FOUR! Another boundary from Buttler, straight down the ground. Poor length from Shami and the way Buttler played that shot it looked so easy against a top-class international bowler.

October 18 2021 19:39 (IST) FOUR! FOUR!! What a shot from Jason Roy!! Bhuvneshwar has bowled a length ball and Roy placed it nicely to long on.

England 18/0

October 18 2021 19:32 (IST) FOUR! Buvneshwar to Buttler, FOUR, excellent timing and Buttler placed the ball easily to the covers for a boundary.

England 7/0

October 18 2021 19:30 (IST) Roy-Buttler Open For England! So, Jason Roy is opening the batting along with Jos Buttler not Jonny Bairstow for this warm-up game.

October 18 2021 19:09 (IST) Virat Kohli Confirms He Will Not Open In T20 WC! Indian skipper Virat Kohli has confirmed that he will not open in the T20 World Cup and bat at No. 3 in the marquee tournament.



"We will bowl first. We have had success in the past. So we want to create that same energy. The IPL is right up there, but this is paramount. Adaptability, how plays where is what matters. We are pretty solid in how we are going to start in the first game. We will look to give game-time to most of them. Things were different before IPL, now it's difficult to look beyond KL Rahul. He's been solid up front. I will be batting at 3. That's the only thing I can say for now, said Virat Kohli at toss, as quoted by Cricbuzz.

October 18 2021 19:02 (IST) India Win Toss, Opt To Bowl vs England! India skipper Virat Kohli has won the toss vs England and opted to bowl in Dubai.

October 18 2021 19:00 (IST) Hello and Welcome! Hello and welcome to the live blog of the India and England warm-up match of ICC T20 World Cup 2021. The match will be played at ICC Cricket Academy Ground in Dubai. Both the teams will look to fine-tune their combination ahead of the start of Super 12 matches. England are coming into the tournament on the back of two consecutive T20I series win over Pakistan and Sri Lanka while the Indian team without their top players lost their last T20I series vs Sri Lanka earlier this year.

The match will start at 7:30 PM IST while the toss will at 7:00 PM IST. Stay with us for all the live updates.