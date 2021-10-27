What started with some light-hearted digs escalated into an ugly row on social media between Indian spin great Harbhajan Singh and former Pakistan pacer Mohammad Amir. The duo sparred on Twitter late on Tuesday and in the early hours of Wednesday, just a couple of days after Pakistan's win over India in their opening game of the 2021 T20 World Cup. The feud started with Harbhajan responding to a tweet by Amir from October 25, where the latter had made fun of the former over Pakistan's 10-wicket win over India.

In response, Harbhajan shared a video from the 2010 Asia Cup, where he had hit the winning runs for India against Pakistan off the bowling of Amir.

Ab Tum bi bologe @iamamirofficial yeh 6 ki landing tumhare ghar k tv par to nahi hui thi ?? Koi nahi hota hai end of the day it's a game of cricket as u rightly said https://t.co/XqSnWhg9t3 pic.twitter.com/4IuWpPOpF1 — Harbhajan Turbanator (@harbhajan_singh) October 26, 2021

Amir hit back by sharing a video of a 2006 Test match in Lahore where Shahid Afridi had hit Harbhajan for four consecutive sixes.

https://t.co/tZGLtwBKCa me busy tha @harbhajan_singh apki bowling dekh raha tha test jab LaLA ne apko 4 bowls pe 4 sixes mare thay but cricket hai lag sakte but test cricket me thora ziada ho gia tha — Mohammad Amir (@iamamirofficial) October 26, 2021

Things turned ugly soon, however, as Amir's tweet didn't go down well with Harbhajan, who reminded the former Pakistan pacer of his involvement in the 2010 spot-fixing scandal in the Lord's Test against England.

"Lords mai no ball kaise ho gya tha ?? Kitna liya kisne diya ? Test cricket hai no ball kaise ho sakta hai ? Shame on u and ur other supporters for disgracing this beautiful game," Harbhajan tweeted. ("How was there a no ball at Lord's? How much did you take (and) who paid you? How can someone deliver a no ball in Test cricket?")

Lords mai no ball kaise ho gya tha ?? Kitna liya kisne diya ? Test cricket hai no ball kaise ho sakta hai ? Shame on u and ur other supporters for disgracing this beautiful game https://t.co/nbv6SWMvQl — Harbhajan Turbanator (@harbhajan_singh) October 26, 2021

Harbhajan would tweet a couple more times with a picture of Amir's infamous no ball in the 2010 Lord's Test and another video of his winning six in against Pakistan the 2010 Asia Cup.

For people like you @iamamirofficial only Paisa paisa paisa paisa .. na izzat na kuch aur sirf paisa..bataoge nahi apne desh walo ko aur supporters ko k kitna mila tha .. get lost I feel yuk talking to people like you for insulting this game and making people fool with ur acts https://t.co/5aPmXtYKqm pic.twitter.com/PhveqewN6h — Harbhajan Turbanator (@harbhajan_singh) October 26, 2021

Fixer ko sixer.. out of the park @iamamirofficial chal daffa ho ja pic.twitter.com/UiUp8cAc0g — Harbhajan Turbanator (@harbhajan_singh) October 26, 2021

Amir too took a few digs at Harbhajan and asked the Indian "how about your illegal bowling action" in a tweet.

Bare hi dheet ho talking about my past wouldn't change the fact that tumko 3 din pehle moun ki khani pari. and how about your illegal bowling action mate ab nikal or humko WC win karta dekh. walk over tu nhi mila jao Park me walk karo u'll feel better @harbhajan_singh https://t.co/i1dCh7I28c — Mohammad Amir (@iamamirofficial) October 26, 2021

The tweet was in reference to Harbhajan's bowling being reported for suspect action in the past before it was cleared.