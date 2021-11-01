England vs Sri Lanka: ICC T20 World Cup 2021 Live Cricket Score, Live Score Of Today's Match on NDTV Sports
Live Updates of Today Match between England vs Sri Lanka from Sharjah Cricket Stadium, Sharjah. Check commentary and full scoreboard of the match.
9.6 overs (1 Run) Slight short and on off. Jos Buttler skips down and pushes it to long off for a single.
9.5 overs (1 Run) Single now! Full and on off, tucked to mid-wicket for a single.
9.4 overs (0 Run) Two dots in a row! A flighted ball, on off, Morgan works it to covers.
9.3 overs (0 Run) Comes around the wicket and bowls a flatter ball, angling on off. Morgan drives it to cover.
9.2 overs (1 Run) Again comes down the track and drills it down to wide long on for one more.
9.1 overs (0 Run) Flatter and on middle. Buttler advances down the track and knocks it to cover.
8.6 overs (0 Run) Slower ball again, on a length and around leg. Morgan tries to flick but misses and gets hit on the pads. Just three runs of this over.
8.5 overs (1 Run) On a length, on middle, flicked to mid-wicket for a single.
Dasun Shanaka has decided to take the review for an LBW decision. UltraEdge shows there's clear daylight between bat and pad. Ball Tracking shows that the impact was umpire's call but the ball was going over the top of off stump. Jos Buttler survives and Sri Lanka lose the review as well.
8.4 overs (0 Run) NOT OUT! A full ball, around off, this one lands and nips back in. Jos Buttler shuffles across and tries to work it on the leg side but misses and gets rapped on the pads. An appeal is put up but the umpire is not interested. Height was the only concern but still Sri Lanka goes for the review. UltraEdge confirms no bat. Ball Tracker shows wicket missing and Buttler survies. Sri Lanka lose their review though.
8.3 overs (1 Run) On a length, on off. Morgan gets on his toes and slaps it to sweeper cover for one.
8.2 overs (1 Run) A length ball, on middle. Jos Buttler steps down and flicks it to deep mid-wicket for a single.
8.1 overs (0 Run) A slower full ball, around off, pushed to covers.
Chamika Karunaratne comes into the attack now. He replaces Lahiru Kumara.
7.6 overs (1 Run) Around middle and leg, Buttler works it through the mid-wicket region for a single.
7.5 overs (0 Run) Fullish ball, on middle and skidding on. Buttler defends it back to the bowler.
7.4 overs (1 Run) On the pads and tucked away to deep square leg for one.
7.3 overs (0 Run) Another one that skids on. This is bowled on a length, around leg stump and going on with the angle. Morgan gets caught in the crease and the ball crashes into his pads. The bowler appeals a bit but the umpire is unmoved. Sliding down leg, probably.
7.2 overs (1 Run) Theekshana pushes this one a bit quicker at 95 kph and on middle. Buttler goes deep in his crease and pushes it to long on for another one.
7.1 overs (1 Run) Flatter one, on middle and leg. Morgan makes a bit of room and works it through mid on for a single.
Maheesh Theekshana (1-0-4-0) is back into the attack.
6.6 overs (0 Run) Right on the money! A length ball, on top of off and pushed towards covers. Just the single off it then.
6.5 overs (1 Run) Attempted short ball, angled at the body. Eoin Morgan pulls it towards wide long on for a single.
6.4 overs (0 Run) Fourth dot on the trot now! Good-length ball, on off and pushed towards mid off by Morgan.
6.3 overs (0 Run) Another one stays low! Slightly fuller and outside off, Morgan looks to swing across the line but the ball just doesn't rise up at all and hence, Morgan fails to make a connection.
6.2 overs (0 Run) Length again and on off, Morgan taps it on the off side.
6.1 overs (0 Run) A length ball, around the off pole. Eoin Morgan looks to punch it off the back foot but gets an inside edge onto the leg side.
Lahiru Kumara is back on. Went for 10 runs in his first over.
5.6 overs (0 Run) A dot to end a successful over for Wanindu Hasaranga. On off and Buttler blocks it out. England are 36/3 at the end of the Powerplay.
5.5 overs (0 Run) Flatter delivery, on off. Buttler punches it off the back foot but can't get it through on the off side.
5.4 overs (1 Run) Tossed up, on middle and leg, Morgan drives it through mid-wicket and picks up a single.
5.3 overs (0 Run) Flatter one, on middle. Morgan pats it back to the bowler.
Eoin Morgan walks out to the middle.
5.2 overs (0 Run) LBW! Wanindu Hasaranga has sent back Jonny Bairstow for a duck and England in all sorts of trouble right now. Wanindu Hasaranga gives this one some air and bowls it around off. Jonny Bairstow looks to dance down the track and just nudges it on the leg side but misses and gets rapped on the pads. The bowler lets out a huge appeal but the umpire shakes his head. Sri Lanka take the review and UltraEdge confirms that there's no bat involved but Ball Tracker shows that the ball was going on to hit the leg stump. Fantastic review from Sri Lanka.
Review time! Sri Lanka have taken a review for LBW. UltraEdge shows no bat involved. Ball Tracker shows three reds and this is a fantastic review from Sri Lanka.
5.1 overs (1 Run) On middle, Buttler skips down the track and works it towards mid-wicket for one.
