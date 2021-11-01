England vs Sri Lanka: ICC T20 World Cup 2021 Live Cricket Score, Live Score Of Today's Match on NDTV Sports
Live Updates of Today Match between England vs Sri Lanka from Sharjah Cricket Stadium, Sharjah. Check commentary and full scoreboard of the match.
Right then. That's it from the coverage of this game. England are placed comfortably at the top of their group table with 8 points. While, this does not shut doors for Sri Lanka, mathematically they can still make it. The action continues on Tuesday in the Super 12s. It is a double-header, South Africa will take on Bangladesh at 2 pm local (10 am GMT), followed by a game between Pakistan and Namibia at 6 pm local (2 pm GMT). Do join us then. Cheers!
Eoin Morgan, the England skipper, is up for a chat. On being asked about the win, he says he is incredibly proud of the boys. They had to put up a great fight and Ali and Livingstone did really well with the ball after Mills got injured. Mentions, Sri Lanka pushed them more than the other teams and this was a tough win. Mentions, Buttler was outstanding with the bat, he possess the ability to change the game. Adds, he was enjoying himself in the middle and is the only aim was to build a partnership while he was out there.
Dasun Shanaka, the skipper of Sri Lanka, says that the bowlers have been good in the first 10 overs but not good enough in the back end. Says that he knew the dew factor will play in the second innings. Says their batters played well. Adds that this players have come along in the tournament and it will be very good for us in the future.
Jos Buttler wins the Man of the Match award for his exceptional hitting with the blade. He says that he was patient today and it was really tough at the start and Morgan and him just attacked at the backend. Adds that, they tried to settle in and then tried to each attack the shorter side and he enjoyed batting with Morgan today. Adds that at one point they were just thinking about getting to 120 so, 160 was always a bonus. Mentions that he just uses the same willow in the practice as well and picks up the one he likes. On his run out, he says that it was actually his favourite bit today and mentions that he was trying to guess where the bowler was going to bowl in that last over and got the six in the end to get to the milestone.
... PRESENTATION TIME ...
Earlier in the innings. It was Jos Buttler's knock of 101 runs which helped England to a really healthy score, which was 40 runs more than what they expected at the halfway mark. Later, Hasaranga got his team back into the game with the bat, but the Lankan effort fell short.
England started off brilliantly with the ball. It was an early run-out which got things started for England. Soon after, Rashid came into the attack and picked up two wickets in no time to put Sri Lanka on the backfoot straightaway. It was Chris Jordan then who got a breakthrough, to pile on the misery. Woakes and Livingstone leaked handful runs in the middle overs, both picked up a wicket each. In the death overs, it was the combination of Chris Jordan and Moeen Ali to take it over the line.
Sri Lanka got close to the finish line, but slipped out in the end. The Islanders got off to a sedate start. They lost three wickets inside the Powerplay in the form of Pathum Nissanka, Kusal Perera and Charith Asalanka. Fernando and Rajapaksa tried to build a stand but the former slipped out. After 15 over, Sri Lanka were 113 for 5. It was then Wanindu Hasaranga's hitting which brought hope in the Lankan camp, but once he was departed. The wickets fell in a cluster and Sri Lanka ended up on the losing side. They did put up a good fight, but it was not enough to trouble the in-form English squad.
England bowlers continue their fiery attack inside the Powerplay. With this game the English Lions have taken 13 wickets in the Powerplay, they have been consistent with the ball throughout. They defended for the first time in this campaign and did it brilliantly. With this win, Morgan becomes the most successful captain in T20Is and England extend their winning streak to 4 on the trot!
18.6 overs (0 Run) OUT! A full ball, on middle. Maheesh Theekshana comes down the track and tries to go over long on but finds Chris Jordan who takes a good catch near the ropes. England have been exceptional in the field today. ENGLAND WIN BY 26 RUNS.
18.5 overs (2 Runs) Flatter and attacking the stumps. Maheesh Theekshana backs away and slaps it through covers for a brace.
18.4 overs (1 Run) Afull ball, on middle. Lahiru Kumara skips down and pushes it back to the bowler who misfields and allows a single.
18.3 overs (0 Run) A full ball, on middle. Lahiru Kumara miscues his hit back to the bowler.
Lahiru Kumara is the last man in for Sri Lanka.
18.2 overs (0 Run) OUT! CAUGHT! A full ball, on middle. Chamika Karunaratne heaves it straight to long on where Roy takes a simple catch. England on the verge of yet another victory, by the looks of it.
18.1 overs (0 Run) A flatter ball, on middle. Chamika Karunaratne mistimes his heave to long on and denies a single.
Maheesh Theekshana is in at number 10. Moeen Ali (2-0-12-0) to bowl the crucial penultimate over.
17.6 overs (0 Run) OUT! TAKEN! Surely it is England's game now! A full ball, angling on the pads. Dushmantha Chameera plays the pickup shot very nicely but finds Malan in the deep at square leg who keeps his nerve and takes a good catch near the ropes. 30 needed in 12 balls.
There's just so much dew on the field that England are having to change the towel with which they wipe the ball. The old one is soaked in dew and hence, the change. We are ready to resume play now.
17.5 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! Sri Lanka still stretching the game! A length ball, on off. Dushmantha Chameera looks to cut but gets a thick outside edge to the third man fence.
17.4 overs (0 Run) Short and outside off. Chameera swings and misses.
17.3 overs (0 Run) A length ball, on off. Chameera blocks it in front of covers and looks for a run. Morgan, there has a shy at the keeper's end but misses. Surely, Chameera was a goner.
Dushmantha Chameera is the new man in.
17.2 overs (0 Run) OUT! RUN OUT! Jos Buttler, what a night he is having. England, brilliant on the field today. A length ball, on middle. Dasun Shanaka chops it to the right of the keeper. Jos Buttler steps across to that side, grabs it and scores a direct hit at his side. Dasun Shanaka was looking for a quick run but went against it and did not make it back in his crease on time. The game has changed in two deliveries.
On the previous delivery, Dasun Shanaka got a blow to the groin area and seems to be in some pain. The physio is out and also the 12th man is out there, providing some drinks to the players. We are ready to resume play now.
17.1 overs (0 Run) A length ball, angling on the pads. Dasun Shanaka misses his pull and gets hit on the pads.
16.6 overs (1 Run) Short and outside off, cut away through point for a single.
16.5 overs (0 Run) OUT! TAKEN! Roy and Billings combined to take an exceptional catch. This was full and on middle. Hasaranga again looks to go downtown but does not middle it. He hits it off the toe end towards long off. Roy runs from long off, runs nears the ropes and takes a brilliant catch to his right. His momentum was taking him over the ropes so lobs it towards Billings who does the rest. Brilliant stuff from England and it is a vital blow as the partnership was blossoming. The TV umpire is called to check the catch and after many replays, it has been given as 'OUT". Chamika Karunaratne is in at number 8.
The umpires just want to make sure that the catch was clean. They decide to go upstairs but the soft signal is out. The TV umpire is having a look at it and it's touch and go. This is such a huge moment in the match as the replay confirms that Jason Roy did release it before touching the ropes. OUT!
16.4 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! Much-needed! A full ball, around off, spinning away. Wanindu Hasaranga reads the spin and lofts it over cover for a boundary.
16.3 overs (1 Run) Around off, pushed to covers for one more.
16.2 overs (1 Run) A full ball, on middle. Wanindu Hasaranga tries to go inside-out but ends up hitting off the outer half over covers and they take a single.
16.1 overs (0 Run) Short, quick and outside off, pushed to covers.
15.6 overs (1 Run) Length ball, on off and timed nicely to sweeper cover for a single. 10 off the over. 41 now required off 24 balls.
15.5 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! Up and over from Wanindu Hasaranga! A juicy, half volley, on off stump. Wanindu Hasaranga just creams this one over extra cover and the ball skids into the boundary.
15.4 overs (2 Runs) Short and wide, Wanindu Hasaranga slashes it to the left of sweeper cover and races back for the second. The throw is is at the keeper's end but if it had been at the other end, Dasun Shanaka might have been a goner.
15.3 overs (1 Run) On off and driven on the up, towards cover for a single. Sri Lanka need boundaries now and England will be happy to let them have the singles.
15.2 overs (1 Run) Back of a length, angled at the body. Wanindu Hasaranga makes room and taps it towards point for another quick single.
15.1 overs (1 Run) Fullish ball, on middle and leg, driven straight to mid off. Dasun Shanaka sets off for the quick single and the fielder misses his shy as the bowler's end. Shanaka was home anyway.
