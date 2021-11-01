England vs Sri Lanka: ICC T20 World Cup 2021 Live Cricket Score, Live Score Of Today's Match on NDTV Sports
Live Updates of Today Match between England vs Sri Lanka from Sharjah Cricket Stadium, Sharjah. Check commentary and full scoreboard of the match.
19.3 overs (2 Runs) 2 runs.
19.2 overs (2 Runs) 2 runs.
19.1 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! Pure class from Jos Buttler! Full toss, on off, Buttler just walks across his stumps and scoops it over short fine leg and the ball races away into the fence.
Dushmantha Chameera is back on for the final over.
18.6 overs (1 Run) On middle and leg, worked through mid-wicket for a single. Wanindu Hasaranga ends with excellent figures of, 4-0-21-3!
18.5 overs (0 Run) Tossed up, outside off, inviting the batter to play the big shot. First time tonight that Jos Buttler misses out on a freebie as he drives it straight to extra cover.
18.4 overs (1 Run) On middle and leg, Ali drives it through mid on for a single.
18.3 overs (0 Run) Ali looks to run down the track and nudge it away but Hasaranga bowls it flatter, on leg. Ali can't get it away.
Who will walk out next? Will it be Moeen Ali or Liam Livingstone? It is Ali who walks out.
18.2 overs (0 Run) OUT! Cleaned up! Wanindu Hasaranga has the last laugh! after being hit for a six, Hasaranga still flights it up, this time around the leg stump and it's the googly as well. Eoin Morgan looks to lift it over long on but gets completly beaten in flight. The ball goes on to hit the leg stump and Sri Lanka have finally broken this partnership. Eoin Morgan departs after a captain's knock.
18.1 overs (6 Runs) SIX! It's always a risk to bowl a spinner at the death and a well set Morgan knows that. Wanindu Hasaranga looks to push it wide but Eoin Morgan just skips down the track and lifts it well over the long off fence for a biggie.
Wanindu Hasaranga comes back into the attack to bowl the penultimate over. His figures read 3-0-13-2 so far.
17.6 overs (1 Run) Lucky for Dasun Shanaka because that was another poor delivery. Down the leg side and Morgan flicks it straight to short fine leg for one. 19 off the over, a big one for England.
17.5 overs (1 Run) Good comeback from Shanaka, gets in the yorker on middle stump. Buttler jams it out on the off side and gets a single.
17.4 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! Fullish ball, on the pads and buttler flicks it behind square on the leg side and finds the fence yet again.
17.3 overs (6 Runs) SIX! Back-to-back! Slower one this time, on middle. Jos Buttler stays deep in his crease and then muscles it over the long on fence for another biggie. The 100 partnership is also up.
17.2 overs (6 Runs) SIX! That is a proper baseball swing from Jos Buttler and he is in fantastic form. A length ball, on middle and this one sits up nicely for Buttler to swing across the line and dispatch it over the mid-wicket fence for a maximum.
17.1 overs (1 Run) Full toss, outside off and sliced away to deep point for a single.
16.6 overs (1 Run) A low full toss, outside off. Morgan drives it powerfully but the fielder at cover does well to get a hand on it and even has a shy at the keeper's end. Buttler would have been a goner had that hit.
16.5 overs (1 Run) Full and wide again from Chameera and Buttler hits it through covers for a single.
16.4 overs (0 Run) Buttler moves a bit outisde off and Chameera gets the wide yorker in this time. Buttler can't reach it and the umpire doesn't call it a wide.
16.3 overs (2 Runs) A half volley, outside off stump and Jos Buttler absolutely creams it over extra cover. Avishka Fernando does extremely well to cut it off at the wide long off fence and stay inside the boundary rope himself. They take an easy two.
16.3 overs (1 Run) WIDE! Chameera goes for the wide yorker but gets it outside the tramline. Wided.
16.2 overs (1 Run) Full and straight, Morgan heaves it down to deep mid-wicket for a single.
16.1 overs (6 Runs) SIX! Bang! Chameera bangs in a short one, around middle. Eoin Morgan pulls it away with disdain and the ball flies well over the square leg fence for a biggie.
Dushmantha Chameera is back into the attack now.
15.6 overs (1 Run) Full and around middle and leg. Morgan drills it to long on for another single. A tidy over by Shanaka.
15.5 overs (1 Run) Short and on the bodyline. Buttler pulls it towards square leg for a single.
15.4 overs (0 Run) Back of a length, outside off. Buttler hits back to the bowler. Shanaka leaps and grabs the ball, allowing no runs to the batter.
15.3 overs (2 Runs) Two runs now! Touch short and on the pads. Buttler clips it to fine leg for a couple.
15.2 overs (1 Run) Fuller and wide outside off. Morgan drives it through the cover region and takes a single.
15.1 overs (0 Run) Full and outside off. Morgan comes across and looks to heave it across the line but misses. A good start by Shanaka.
Match Reports
- England vs Sri Lanka Live Score Ball by Ball, ICC T20 World Cup 2021 Live Cricket Score Of Today's Match on NDTV Sports
- England vs Sri Lanka: ICC T20 World Cup 2021 Live Cricket Score, Live Score Of Today's Match on NDTV Sports
- England vs Sri Lanka: ICC T20 World Cup 2021 Live Cricket Score, Live Score Of Today's Match on NDTV Sports
A dedicated team of experts bring you live score, live cricket score, live match update on Sports.NDTV.com. After 19.3 overs, England are 157/4. The live updates of England vs Sri Lanka scorecard is also available. It is the perfect platform to follow your favourite teams in ICC T20 World Cup 2021. Keep a track on your favourite batsmen and bowlers through ICC T20 World Cup 2021 today match, ball by ball commentary, England vs Sri Lanka, England vs Sri Lanka live score, England vs Sri Lanka scorecard. Follow the excitement of the ICC T20 World Cup 2021 on Sports.NDTV.com as you can follow live match updates and live cricket score through our platform.