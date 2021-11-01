England vs Sri Lanka Live Score Ball by Ball, ICC T20 World Cup 2021 Live Cricket Score Of Today's Match on NDTV Sports
Live Updates of Today Match between England vs Sri Lanka from Sharjah Cricket Stadium, Sharjah. Check commentary and full scoreboard of the match.
4.6 overs (1 Run) Angled in full and on middle, Perera works it through mid-wicket for a single.
4.5 overs (1 Run) Length again, around off. Fernando hops and tucks it towards square leg for an easy single.
4.4 overs (0 Run) Jordan goes full and on off, Fernando flicks it to mid-wicket.
4.3 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! Top shot from Avishka Fernando. Good-length ball, on middle and Fernando backs away a bit and drives it on the up, through the covers and picks up a boundary.
4.2 overs (0 Run) Slightly fuller this time, on middle and leg yet again. Avishka Fernando drives it nicely to mid on.
4.1 overs (0 Run) A length ball, on middle and leg and Fernando turns it to mid-wicket.
Chris Jordan into the attack now.
3.6 overs (2 Runs) On the pads, flicked to deep mid-wicket and the batters take another couple. Good running between the wickets. 136 needed in 96 balls.
3.5 overs (0 Run) Googly again, full and outside off. Perera prods and looks to defend but gets beaten on the outside edge.
3.4 overs (2 Runs) Full and on middle, swept to deep square leg for a brace.
Who will walk out next? Avishka Fernando comes out at number 4.
3.3 overs (0 Run) OUT! TAKEN! A little cameo from Charith Asalanka comes to end. Looked like this was another googly from Rashid. Full and on off. Charith Asalanka skips down and tries to go downtown but ends up slicing it to covers where Moeen Ali moves across and takes a simple catch.
3.2 overs (0 Run) A full ball, on middle and off. Charith Asalanka shuffles and tries to sweep but misses and gets hit on the pads. An appeal follows for LBW but not given.
3.1 overs (0 Run) Starts with a googly, this one skids through and beats Asalanka all ends.
Spin from both ends now as Adil Rashid is brought into the attack.
2.6 overs (1 Run) Single to end the over as this is flicked to mid-wicket. 10 coming of it.
2.5 overs (0 Run) Again goes for the slog-sweep but misses and gets hit on the pads. A mild appeal for LBW but that was missing leg pole by a mile.
2.4 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! Good shot! In the arc, full and on middle. Charith Asalanka slog-sweeps it over the man at square leg for another boundary.
2.3 overs (0 Run) Angles a flatter ball, on middle, punched off the back foot to covers.
2.2 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! Charith Asalanka continues to be the aggressor! A full ball, on middle. Charith Asalanka gets low and sweeps it to square leg for a boundary.
2.1 overs (1 Run) Short and on middle. Perera turns it to deep mid-wicket for a single.
Moeen Ali to continue with his off-spin.
1.6 overs (1 Run) Full and on the pads, pushed to mid-wicket for a single.
1.5 overs (1 Run) Full and on middle. Charith Asalanka steps across and flicks it to deep square leg for a single.
1.4 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! EDGY RUNS! Asalanka will take that! A length ball, on off. Charith Asalanka tries to heave it again but gets an inside edge past short fine leg and the ball races away to the fence.
1.3 overs (6 Runs) SIX! First maximum of the chase and that was some hit! A length ball, on middle. Charith Asalanka runs down to the pitch of the ball and pulls it all the way over mid-wicket for a maximum.
1.2 overs (0 Run) On a length, on middle. Charith Asalanka defends it back to the bowler.
1.1 overs (0 Run) A length ball, outside off. Charith Asalanka drags it to mid-wicket.
Who will bowl from the other end? It's going to be Chris Woakes.
0.6 over (1 Run) Short and on middle. Charith Asalanka nudges it to mid-wicket and gets off the mark with a single.
0.5 over (0 Run) Full ball on off. Assalnka taps it on the off side.
0.4 over (0 Run) Full on middle. Blocked out.
Charith Asalanka is in at number 3.
Is that a run out? The umpires have gone upstairs for a run out appeal and the replays show that Pathum Nissanka was indeed short of his crease at the striker's end. OUT is the decision on the big screen.
0.3 over (0 Run) OUT! RUN OUT! Jos Buttler continues his brilliant work, now behind the stumps. Tossed up on middle. Perera tucks it to short square leg and runs across for a quick single. There was never a run there but both the batters ran across. Morgan there throws it to the keeper. Jos Buttler collects it and whips the bails off. Even a dive from Pathum Nissanka doesn't save him as shown on the big screen.
0.2 over (0 Run) A loopy ball now, around off. Perera prods and blocks it on the off side.
0.1 over (1 Run) Sri Lanka and Pathum Nissanka are underway. A flatter ball, outside off, flicked to mid-wicket for a single.
