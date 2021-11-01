England face Sri Lanka in their fourth Super 12 match of the ongoing T20 World Cup on Monday at the Sharjah Cricket Stadium on Monday. Currently unbeaten, Eoin Morgan's side sits at the top spot in Group 1 points table with 6 points while Sri Lanka who lost two of their three Super 12 games are in fourth position with 2 points. England crushed Australia by 8 wickets in their last game where Jos Buttler's heroics guided the 2010 champions to chase down a total of 126 runs with 50 balls to spare. On the other hand, Dasun Shanaka-led Sri Lanka team go into the match on the back of a narrow loss against South Africa, where fast bowler Lahiru Kumara failed to defend 16 runs in the final over. (LIVE SCORECARD)

T20 World Cup 2021 England vs Sri Lanka Live Cricket Score Straight From Sharjah Cricket Stadium