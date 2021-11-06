England vs South Africa Live Score Ball by Ball, ICC T20 World Cup 2021 Live Cricket Score Of Today's Match on NDTV Sports
Live Updates of Today Match between England vs South Africa from Sharjah Cricket Stadium, Sharjah. Check commentary and full scoreboard of the match.
19.6 overs (1 Run) Englan'd unbeaten run in this World Cup has been put to halt. A length ball, outside off. Rashid pulls it to mid-wicket for a single. SOUTH AFRICA WIN BY 10 RUNS!
19.5 overs (1 Run) On middle, drilled down to long on for one.
19.4 overs (1 Run) A length ball, on off, dragged to mid-wicket for a single.
Mark Wood is the new batsman in.
19.3 overs (0 Run) OUT! CAUGHT! Hat-Trick for Kagiso Rabada. A World Cup Hat-Trick for him. You just can't keep these good players out of the game for a long time. A length ball, outside off. Chris Jordan smashes it straight to long off where Miller takes a good catch.
Adil Rashid is the new batsman in but it will be Chris Jordan who will face the hat-trick ball.
19.2 overs (0 Run) OUT! CAUGHT! Two in two for Rabada. Went for runs in the previous over but has started brilliantly this one. Can he finish it now? A slower length ball, outside off. Morgan drags it from outside off straight to Keshav Maharaj at deep square leg who takes a simple catch. Rabada is on a Hat-Trick.
Chris Jordan walks out to bat.
19.1 overs (0 Run) OUT! TAKEN! A length ball, outside off. Woakes gets low stays back and heaves it to deep mid-wicket. He almost thought that he has cleared it but Nortje near the fence, keeps his eyes on the ball and takes a stunner and holds onto it. The TV umpire is called to check the no ball but it is a fair delivery and Woakes continues his long walk.
Kagiso Rabada to bowl the final over.
18.6 overs (2 Runs) Good running! A length ball, outside off. Morgan drags it to deep square leg. He slips after taking a single but completes it in time. Two runs. 14 needed now.
18.5 overs (0 Run) Dot ball! A slower length ball, outside off. Morgan tries to pull but misses.
18.4 overs (1 Run) Full and outside off. Woakes gets an inside edge towards short fine leg. He crosses ends.
18.3 overs (6 Runs) SIX! Takes full toll of it. A short ball, outside off. Chris Woakes gets on top of the bounce and powers it over long off for a biggie.
18.3 overs (2 Runs) NO BALL! Slower and outside off, dragged to deep mid-wicket for a single. Hold on, a Free Hit is given as the bowler has overstepped.
18.2 overs (0 Run) Full and outside off. Morgan shuffles across and tries to drive but gets an inside edge back onto the pads.
The new batter in is Chris Woakes.
18.1 overs (0 Run) OUT! TAKEN! The slower ball does the trick. A short ball, outside off. Liam Livingstone looks to go big but gets deceived by the pace. Hits it high and towards long off. Miller with safe pair of hands does the rest. New batter at the crease, just what the Proteas needed now.
17.6 overs (0 Run) Nails the yorker now, outside off. Morgan fails to dig it out. 25 needed in 12 balls.
17.5 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! A length ball, outside off. Morgan cuts it hard and past deep point for a boundary.
17.4 overs (0 Run) Slight hesitation there! Around off. Morgan cuts it straight to point. Liam Livingstone takes off for a single but it was never there and is sent back by Morgan. Rassie van der Dussen is quick to collect the ball and throw back to Norje. He fails to collect the ball and Liam Livingstone manages to get back in time.
17.3 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! Through the cover fielder! A length ball, slower and outside off. Morgan slashes it to cover and beats the man there for a boundary.
17.2 overs (1 Run) Wide yorker from Nortje. Liam Livingstone works it to extra cover for a single.
17.1 overs (1 Run) On a length, on off. Morgan punches it to sweeper cover for a single.
Anrich Nortje (3-0-24-1) to bowl out.
16.6 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! 11 coming of the over! A length ball, outside off, slower as well. Liam Livingstone cuts it over point for a boundary. 35 needed in 18 balls.
16.5 overs (1 Run) Dwaine Pretorius stays outside off. Morgan tries to whip it but gets an inside edge to short fine leg for a single.
16.4 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! Boundary to get of the mark. A full ball, way outside off. Morgan steps across and sweeps it through square leg for a boundary.
16.3 overs (1 Run) A length ball, outside off. Liam Livingstone drags it to mid-wicket for a single.
The skipper, Eoin Morgan, walks out to bat.
16.2 overs (0 Run) OUT! TAKEN! Good catch by Rabada! South Africa needed that wicket to stop the momentum. A full ball, way outside off. Malan shuffles across and tries to go downtown but ends up slicing it high and over short third man. Kagiso Rabada there tracks back and takes it over his shoulders. A good catch and that also ends Malan's innings. 45 needed in 23 balls.
16.1 overs (1 Run) A length ball, outside off. Liam Livingstone mistimes his smash to deep cover for one.
15.6 overs (1 Run) Back of a length, on off. Liam Livingstone drags this to mid-wicket for a single.
15.5 overs (0 Run) Better from Rabada! Slower and fuller, wide outside off, Liam Livingstone moves across and has a swing but misses.
15.4 overs (0 Run) Slower ball, wider and outside off, Liam Livingstone looks to cut but gets an inside edge back to the keeper.
15.3 overs (6 Runs) SIX! Absolute carnage from Livingstone! Three in a row! Another delivery, in the slot, outside off. Liam Livingstone lays back and smokes it over long off for a biggie.
Celebration time! This is perhaps the only time that an Australian team would celebrate after an Englishman has smacked a big maximum! But with that maximum, England have crossed the 131-run mark and now, Australia will join them in the semi-finals. South Africa's campaign will end after this game, but they would surely want to finish with a win here.
15.2 overs (6 Runs) SIX! This maximum means that South Africa are knocked out and Australia go through. Rabada errs in his length and bowls it in the slot again, outside off. Liam Livingstone shuffles and clobbers this one over deep mid-wicket. The ball goes outside the stadium. There is a road right next to the stadium. Hope that this ball did not hit anyone!
15.1 overs (6 Runs) SIX! That is huge! That is what Liam Livingstone can do! In the slot, outside off. Liam Livingstone feasts on it. He goes deep in the crease and slogs it over the cow corner fence. What a blow! Biggest six of the tournament as well.
