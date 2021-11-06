England vs South Africa: ICC T20 World Cup 2021 Live Cricket Score, Live Score Of Today's Match on NDTV Sports
Live Updates of Today Match between England vs South Africa from Sharjah Cricket Stadium, Sharjah. Check commentary and full scoreboard of the match.
14.6 overs (6 Runs) SIX! SHOT! Fuller in length, outside off. Dawid Malan picks the length early and pummels it over long off for a maximum. 65 needed now from 30 balls!
14.5 overs (1 Run) Outside off, Liam Livingstone charges down the track and gets it off the inner half of the bat to mid-wicket for one.
14.4 overs (0 Run) Good-length ball, outside off. Liam Livingstone slashes it hard but finds the cover-point fielder.
14.3 overs (1 Run) On a length, outside off. Malan pushes it to long off for one.
14.2 overs (0 Run) This time it's quicker, and outside off. Dawid Malan has another hoick at it but does not connect.
Dwaine Pretorius is on now.
14.1 overs (0 Run) Length ball, outside off. This was a slower ball, Dawid Malan gets inside the line of the ball and looks to play across but misses.
13.6 overs (0 Run) Norje is bowling with some serious pace here! Back of a length, on middle and leg. Liam Livingstone walks across and has a heave at it but fails to connect.
13.5 overs (1 Run) On a length, on middle. Malan mistimes his pull to square leg for a single.
13.4 overs (0 Run) Back of a length, outside off. Dawid Malan looks to pull but misses and gets hit on the pads.
13.3 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! Length ball, on off. Dawid Malan this time uses the pace and whips it towards deep backward square leg for a boundary.
13.2 overs (0 Run) Beaten again! Good-length ball, outside off. Dawid Malan has a slash at it but is again undone by the pace.
13.1 overs (0 Run) JAFFA! Good-length ball, on middle, at 148 clicks. Dawid Malan looks to defend but the ball goes past him even before he manages to get his bat down. Beaten for pace!
12.6 overs (1 Run) On off, Malan pushes it towards mid-wicket. He retains the strike by taking a run. 78 needed from 42 balls.
12.5 overs (1 Run) Slower and fuller, on off. Liam Livingstone eases it down to long on for one.
12.4 overs (0 Run) Quicker one on the pads, clipped to mid-wicket.
12.3 overs (0 Run) Oh, nearly through! Tosses it up, on middle. Liam Livingstone looks to push it to the off side. He gets an inside edge and the ball goes to short fine leg.
Who will bat now? Liam Livingstone it is.
12.2 overs (0 Run) OUT! TAKEN! Six and out for Moeen Ali. Tabraiz Shamsi gets his man and bags his second wicket. Tosses it up, on middle. Moeen Ali steps out and take it on the full. He heaves it towards long on. Doesn't get the distance this time and David Miller pouches this one easily. England lose their third wicket.
12.1 overs (6 Runs) SIX! BANG! Loopy ball, outside off. Moeen Ali dances down the track and smokes it all over the long on fence for a biggie. That went miles over. 102 metres hit!
Right. 86 needed in 48 balls but there is a different equation on everyone's minds. South Africa need to restrict England to 131 or less to knock Australia out. So, that means that the Aussies would be watching this closely and hoping that England get 28 runs more. To be honest, it looks quite straightforward for England to get to 132 from here.
11.6 overs (1 Run) Shorter ball, on off. Ali works it to wide long on for one.
11.5 overs (1 Run) Loopy ball, on leg. Malan comes down the track and hits it to long on for one.
11.4 overs (1 Run) Darted on the pads. Ali works it past square leg for one.
11.4 overs (1 Run) Another wide down the leg side as Ali misses the flick.
11.4 overs (1 Run) Darted down the leg side. Ali misses the sweep. Wide called.
11.3 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! Hit hard! Flatter ball, around off. Ali smacks it to the right of the bowler. The man at long off runs to his left, he dives but cannot get there.
11.2 overs (6 Runs) SIX! Great shot! Tossed up, on off. Ali dances down the track and lifts it over the cover fence.
11.1 overs (0 Run) Tossed up, on off. Ali hits it back to the bowler.
Aiden Markram is brought back into the attack.
10.6 overs (2 Runs) Shorter ball, outside off. Malan cuts it past covers for a couple.
10.5 overs (0 Run) What happened there? Loopy ball, on off. Malan plays the reverse sweep. It comes off the bat but Shamsi is off in celebration! He thinks that it hit the pads. But, de Kock informs that it hit the bat. A single in the end.
10.4 overs (1 Run) Tossed up, on off. Ali looks to sweep but gets the inside edge to the leg side. A single is taken.
With that run, England have qualified for the Semi-Finals. South Africa still have a chance though if they manage to restrict England to 131 or less.
10.3 overs (0 Run) Flatter ball, on off. Pushed to covers.
10.2 overs (3 Runs) Flatter ball, on off. Malan looks to block but gets the outside edge. Short third man dives but gets only a hand to it. The ball rolls away and they get three.
10.1 overs (2 Runs) Tossed up, on off. Malan plays the reverse sweep. The ball is cut off by short third man by chasing it. Two taken.
