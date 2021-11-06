England vs South Africa Live Score Ball by Ball, ICC T20 World Cup 2021 Live Cricket Score Of Today's Match on NDTV Sports
Live Updates of Today Match between England vs South Africa from Sharjah Cricket Stadium, Sharjah. Check commentary and full scoreboard of the match.
12.3 overs (1 Run) 1 run.
12.2 overs (1 Run) Leg bye.
12.1 overs (1 Run) 1 run.
11.6 overs (1 Run) Again this stays low. It skids through on middle. Rassie van der Dussen wrists it to deep mid-wicket for one more single.
11.5 overs (1 Run) Short and outside off, pulled to long on for a single.
11.4 overs (1 Run) On middle, worked to mid-wicket for one.
11.3 overs (2 Runs) That one stayed low but Rassie van der Dussen got some bat on it! A full ball, on middle. Rassie van der Dussen steps across and tickles it to the fine leg region for a brace.
Who will bat now? Aiden Markram strides out to bat.
11.2 overs (0 Run) OUT! TAKEN! Excellent work by Jason Roy at long on. A full ball, on middle, looks like it was the googly. Quinton de Kock gets low and tries to clear the long on fence but does not generate enough power. Hits it flat and towards long on where Jason Roy charges to his right and takes a superb catch. Quinton de Kock would be disappointed. He did the hard work and set the stage. The southpaw would have wanted to bat till the end as the pitch is not the kind where the new batter can come and slog from the first ball.
11.1 overs (1 Run) Full and on middle. Rassie van der Dussen prods and flicks it to square leg for a single.
10.6 overs (1 Run) In the air but safe! Banged in a short ball, on off. Rassie van der Dussen tries to work it across but ends up splicing it. The ball lobs in the air and drops safely in front of covers. A quick single taken.
10.6 overs (1 Run) WIDE! That was quick! A pacy bouncer on middle. Rassie van der Dussen sits under it.
10.5 overs (1 Run) On a length, on middle. Quinton de Kock rocks back and hits it to deep mid-wicket for a single.
10.4 overs (1 Run) On the pads, this is flicked to fine leg for a single.
10.3 overs (6 Runs) SIX! These two are using the pace of the bowlers really well. On a length, outside off. Rassie van der Dussen shuffles way, way across on the off side and scoops it over the keeper's head for a biggie.
10.2 overs (1 Run) A length ball, outside off. Quinton de Kock knocks it to covers and takes a single.
10.1 overs (1 Run) Hits the hard length and angles it on off. Rassie van der Dussen tucks it to square leg for a single.
Follow the ICC T20 World Cup 2021 live cricket score on Sports.NDTV.com. After 12.3 overs, South Africa are 94/2. Get live score, ball by ball commentary and much more. Keep track of ICC T20 World Cup 2021 today match between England and South Africa. Everything related to England and South Africa match will be available on Sports.NDTV.com. Stay updated with England vs South Africa live score. Do check for England vs South Africa scorecard. You can get scorecard updates, match related facts. Get quick live updates with ads, Sports.NDTV.com, which is the perfect destination for live cricket score.