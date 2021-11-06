England vs South Africa: ICC T20 World Cup 2021 Live Cricket Score, Live Score Of Today's Match on NDTV Sports
Live Updates of Today Match between England vs South Africa from Sharjah Cricket Stadium, Sharjah. Check commentary and full scoreboard of the match.
Halt in play! Jason Roy is down in pain. Could be cramps or maybe he pulled something. The physio runs out to the middle.
4.1 overs (1 Run) Darted on the pads, this is flicked to square leg for a single.
3.6 overs (1 Run) Excellent yorker, on leg. Jos Buttler stays deep in the crease and jams it out to mid off for a single. Another good over for England. 15 runs coming from the over.
3.5 overs (1 Run) Slower ball, on leg, at 117 kph. Jason Roy helps it to fine leg for one.
3.4 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! Poor from Rabada! Length ball, on the pads. Jason Roy tickles it to fine leg. The fielder there has no chance to stop that. He gets a boundary.
3.3 overs (1 Run) Back of a length, on leg. Jos Buttler tucks the ball off his hips to fine leg for a single.
3.2 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! Consecutive boundaries! Length ball, outside off, at 144 kph. Jos Buttler plants his front foot and hoics across the line. The ball goes off the inside edge towards deep square leg for another boundary.
3.1 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! What a shot! Back of a lengh, outside off. Jos Buttler stands up on his toes and caresses it through covers for a boundary. England are motoring along well!
Change. Kagiso Rabada is on now.
2.6 overs (1 Run) Outside off, Jos Buttler shimmies down and pushes towards covers for a quick single. 10 runs coming from it.
2.5 overs (1 Run) Full, on middle. Roy is happy to nudge it to mid-wicket for one.
2.4 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! Dragged down, outside leg. Jason Roy gives himself more room moving that side and hammers it to deep square leg for a boundary.
2.3 overs (0 Run) Flatter ball, on middle and leg. The ball skids on. Roy looks to defend but gets an inside edge onto the pads.
2.2 overs (0 Run) Outside off, Roy sits back and plays it to extra cover.
2.1 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! Maharaj gives this one a bit of flight, on middle. Roy comes down the track and lifts it over mid on for a boundary.
1.6 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! England know only one way and that is to attack! Full again from Nortje, on off. Jos Buttler stands tall and lofts it over mid off for a boundary.
1.5 overs (1 Run) On a length, on off. Jason Roy pushes it to mid off for a quick single. The fielder has a shy at the bowler's end but misses.
1.4 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! Superb shot! Fuller in length, on middle, at 146 kph. Jason Roy makes room and charges down the track. He drives it towards long off for a glorious boundary.
1.3 overs (0 Run) Length ball, on leg. Jason Roy again looks to work it on the leg side but gets hit on the pads.
Review time! South Africa have taken the review for LBW. No bat on that. The ball is going over the stumps!
1.2 overs (0 Run) NOT OUT! Good-length ball, on leg, coming back in from off. Jason Roy looks to tuck it on the leg side but misses. He gets rapped on the pads. Anrich Nortje pleads for an lbw but the umpire is not interested. South Africa take a reivew. UltraEdge shows no bat involved. Ball Tracking shows wickets missing as the ball is boucing over the stumps. South Africa lose a review.
1.1 overs (1 Run) Pitched up, outside off, at 140 kph. Jos Buttler plays a coverdrive without any feet movement. Temba Bavuma dives to his right and makes a half stop. The batters take a single.
Who will start from the other end? Anrich Nortje it is.
0.6 over (1 Run) Fired in, on leg, at 93 kph. Jos Buttler looks to nudge on the leg side but misses. He gets hit on the pads and the batters take a leg bye. A tidy first over from Keshav Maharaj. Only 2 runs from it.
0.5 over (0 Run) Flatter ball, outside off. Buttler taps it to point. He takes off for a single but is sent back and rightly so.
0.4 over (1 Run) Short and outside off, Roy punches it towards long off and gets off the mark with a single.
0.3 over (0 Run) Short and around off, Roy pushes it back to the bowler off the top part of the bat.
0.2 over (0 Run) Loopy ball, on middle. Jason Roy defends it back to the bowler.
0.1 over (0 Run) Maharaj start with a flatter ball, at 96 kph, on middle. Jason Roy punches it off the back foot to the off side.
