England and Australia have proved themselves to be the teams to beat along with Pakistan so far in T20 World Cup, as they are yet to lose a single game in the Super 12 stage. England registered convincing wins against Bangladesh (by eight wickets) and the West Indies (by six wickets). Australia, on the other hand, edged past South Africa by five wickets and Sri Lanka by seven wickets to post two wins as well. A win on Saturday will take either team a long way in securing a place in the semi-finals.

The England vs Australia T20 World Cup 2021 match will be broadcast live on Star Sports Network.

