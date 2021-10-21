Bangladesh vs Papua New Guinea Cricket Score T20 World Cup 2021 Match Live Updates: Bangladesh Win Toss, Opt To Bat vs Papua New Guinea
T20 World Cup 2021 Live Score, BAN vs PNG: Bangladesh skipper Mahmudullah won the toss and decided to bat first against Papua New Guinea in the T20 World Cup 2021 Group Stage match at the Al Amerat Cricket Ground in Oman.
Bangladesh skipper Mahmudullah won the toss and decided to bat first against Papua New Guinea (PNG) in the T20 World Cup 2021 Group Stage match at the Al Amerat Cricket Ground in Oman. While PNG lost all their warm-up as well as the two group stage matches, Bangladesh registered their first win against co-hosts Oman in their recent tie. Bangladesh will rely heavily on Shakib al Hasan's all-round abilities in order to win their second game on the trot. Toss could again prove to be a decisive factor and could go a long way in deciding the fate of the match.
- 15:15 (IST)Shakib Will Be Key !Shakib Al Hasan will be key to Bangladesh's chances today vs PNG
"They know if Shakib's in our side, we've got a chance."#Bangladesh players and coaches laud the work of star #T20WorldCup all-rounder, Shakib Al Hasan https://t.co/vV5WsWIdcj— T20 World Cup (@T20WorldCup) October 21, 2021
- 15:04 (IST)BAN Win Toss, Opt To Bat !Bangladesh win toss and decide to bat first
- 14:51 (IST)Hello and Welcome !Hello and Welcome to match 9 of the T20 World Cup Group Stage between Bangladesh and PNG set to start in OmanBangladesh will be looking to keep their good form in place while PNG will aim for their first win of the competitionSo sit back and enjoy as we bring you the live match updates