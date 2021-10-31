Bangladesh all-rounder Shakib Al Hasan has been ruled out of the rest of the ongoing T20 World Cup following a hamstring injury, said ICC on Sunday. Shakib was injured during Bangladesh's clash against defending champions West Indies on Friday. "Shakib sustained a left lower hamstring strain while fielding during the match against the West Indies. In a clinical examination it was diagnosed as an injury of Grade 1 intensity," said chief physician of the Bangladesh Cricket Board (BCB), Debashish Chowdhury, as quoted by ICC.

"He is ruled out from participation in the last two matches of the tournament and until further review," added Debashish.

"A massive blow for Bangladesh as the talismanic Shakib Al Hasan is ruled out of the rest of the #T20WorldCup 2021," wrote ICC on Twitter.

The all-rounder had been Bangladesh's key player in the tournament so far with his all-round abilities. Shakib had taken 11 wickets in the six matches that he played in the ongoing tournament and scored 131 runs while batting in the top-three.

Bangladesh lost to West Indies by three runs in their last game and they are still winless in the Super 12 stage of the tournament.

The Mahmudullah-led side is currently at the bottom of Group 1 points table where England dominate at the top with three consecutive victories. Bangladesh have two more games left in their campaign and they are almost out of the race for the semifinals.

However, depending on various permutations and combinations, they still have a minor chance to make it to the top four at the conclusion of group stages.

Bangladesh will next take on South Africa on November 2 and face Australia in their last Super 12 match on November 4.